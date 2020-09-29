I have made several drafts of this article with various arguments. Each time, I have considered how to best communicate my point that I care about the well-being and safety of you, those around you, my family and the Paris community as a whole. I know we have all heard this message many times from the experts, but as a mere concerned citizen, I simply ask you here to reflect once more on the issue.
First, I should tell you that I am a college student who is currently on campus. Although I and other students are required to socially distance and wear masks, we gladly comply with both requirements because we know we are protecting each other. Specifically, we attend classes, visit each other and go almost everywhere while wearing masks. To us, wearing masks is becoming normal.
While we don’t particularly like wearing masks, we wear them because we know that they lower our chance of getting the coronavirus, and more importantly, they lower the chance that we unknowingly infect others. We wear masks because we don’t want our professors, staff or other students to get this virus, and because we don’t want to spread this virus through a chain of people all the way to high-risk individuals on campus or in the surrounding community. We wear masks because we want to avoid the need to painfully consider whether someone died because we didn’t wear a mask.
In no way do I mean to imply that we are better than anyone else. Rather, I mean to emphasize that we are a college community united in protecting each other. I hope that the community in which I grew up, the Paris community, can be united in the same way, starting with more commitment to wearing masks at the individual level.
Because I want the death toll in Paris to stop rising.
Because I want to hopefully prevent something truly terrible from happening in Paris, something like what occurred at my college, when a student, Chris Miller, became extremely sick from the coronavirus in late August, despite appearing perfectly healthy. He was put on life support in early September. He is still in critical condition.
That student’s horrific experience should remind us this issue isn’t about masks at all. This issue is about the importance of human life. In another situation, if we knew that there was something we could do to decrease the chance of a person’s death, I hope we could all agree that we should do it as moral people. So, in this pandemic, I hope we can all agree to wear masks, not because we care at all about masks, but because we care deeply about the people whose lives will be saved because we wear them.
Search “Healthy College Student Fighting for His Life After Contracting Covid-19” to read more about the Chris’s condition. A link to his GoFundMe page is in that article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.