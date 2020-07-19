Charla Singleton may never have thought herself a history maker, but she has certainly become one with her win Tuesday in the Delta County sheriff election.
Singleton is currently the chief deputy serving under outgoing Sheriff Ricky Smith. She put her hat in the ring for the March 3 primary, and soon had challengers Kevin Carter and David Sehl in the race with her. Singleton earned the lion’s share of the vote in the primary, 43.32% to Carter’s 31.8%, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a runoff.
Thanks to Covid-19, the runoff was delayed until Tuesday, when Singleton picked up 766 votes to Carter’s 407, positioning her to become the first female sheriff of Delta County. Lacking a Democratic contender, Singleton will become the top law enforcement official in the county in January when she’s sworn in.
Congratulations, Charla Singleton on your history making moment, and a big thumbs up to Carter and Sehl as well for participating in the election. Far too often these days, voters face a lack of choice when they head to the ballot. This was an election earned, not given, and Delta County can be proud of that.
Thumbs up too to our school administrators, teachers and staff. It’s a confusing time right now with all of the uncertainty surrounding how the school year will look during the coronavirus pandemic, and often these education professionals are left waiting in the wings while government officials in Austin hash out rules, policies and guidelines.
The latest from the TEA provides school districts more flexibility to provide families the type of educational service they are most comfortable with at this time. That can include a mixture of virtual and in-class learning, or choosing one or the other. Either way, teachers will have to make adjustments too, and they will undoubtedly rise to the occasion for their students.
Thumbs down this week to the shortages we’re seeing nationwide — change and aluminum. Covid-19 has certainly thrown a wrench into modern day life, and the economic effects just keep coming. This time, we’re seeing a shortage of coins as more people shop online and use credit/debit cards instead of cash money, and we’re seeing an aluminum shortage that’s prompted beverage makers to pull back production on certain drinks in order to meet demand on their more popular flavors. Worse, the shortages fuel conspiracy theories and the spread of misinformation through social media. 2020 just keeps getting better and better, right?
Klark Byrd
