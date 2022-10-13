Any Lord of the Rings fans out there? I know I am and so are lots of other people.
As such you are familiar with Gollum (also known as Sméagol).
Now, Gollum is in thrall to the power of the one ring which must be destroyed before evil takes over the world.
Gollum is tied to the ring so thoroughly that he refers to it as “ my precious”. The “precious” is something that he treasures, loves, and yet it is absorbing his own life. He feels it, he follows it. He must keep it.
Well, I’ve realized that gift cards are my “precious.” I love getting them, I treasure them and yet. And yet? And yet parting with them is hard for me to do!
I love getting a car wash gift card or iTunes card or cards to restaurants such as Chili’s.
But then comes the hard part. Using them.
That’s right, like Gollum I will hold on to the precious, putting off using them up, spending way too much time deciding if I am ready to use my delightfu treat!
I will roam the digital depths of iTunes trying to decide which music album I want to buy the most. And I seldom make a decision easily. But about the time I decide this is IT, this is the music I want to spend my coveted, much appreciated gift card on, my eye is drawn to a new book release for my iPad. Wait, just wait. Do I want to indulge in a book instead of music. Oh, decisions are so hard to make.
And so it goes, I can’t make up my mind and figuratively I am clutching my “ring” and treasuring it without making a choice. This can go on for weeks or months.
My car wash card is something Thomas gets me as a stocking stuffer. But I still have the problem of being reluctant to use it.
Is the car dirty enough? Isn’t it supposed to rain? If it does then the nice wash job will be wasted. And when I finally look at my road filmed vehicle and know it’s time to use my little treasure there is yet another crucial decision to make. Do I use the deluxe everything wash, or make my card last longer by doing the cheapest wash! Oh my!
I admit the restaurant gifts are easier. We like to eat and having a free meal at a favorite place is extra fun.
But I still figuratively stroke that piece of plastic, muttering quietly “ my precious, we’s not going to lose you too soon. Nooooo, we loves the precious.”
I know, it’s weird. Most people can’t wait to take the gift cards and use them.
For me, though, those little cards are a much treasured, coveted and loved item.
I learned a long time ago that I better check for expiration dates! Because yes, once I kept a gift card to Paris Coffee until the envelope was worn out and the card was no good.
That, I assure you, brought a Gollum like wail of “ my precious, no, no, it can’t be.”
Yep, I’m definitely different. But gift cards of many kinds are frankly the “precious” to me in my alter ego of Gollum.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
