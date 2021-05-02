A feeling of gratitude and thankfulness filled my heart at the ribbon cutting Thursday of Adult and Teen Challenge in Deport, just knowing the dream of Pastor Ray and Pat Evers and the work of The Texas Dream Center will continue.
A reception, tour of the facilities and a time of fellowship with staff members and the men and women now in the Christian drug rehabilitation and discipleship program followed the well-attended ribbon cutting as the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Adult and Teen Challenge.
In opening remarks, Greg Ambroson, who serves as executive director of both the organization’s Azle campus as well as the newly established East Texas program for both men and women, expressed his commitment to carry on the work that Pastor Ray and Pat Evers began so many years ago.
“God started something here, and he wants people to continue it,” Ambroson said as he explained the Evers were wanting to retire, and Teen and Adult Challenge-Azle was eager to start a program in East Texas. “It was just a transition of the property and assets; there was no money exchanged. It was just our promise to carry on a man of God’s legacy.”
What a legacy it is.
For more than 34 years, Ray and Pat Evers have served the Lord, pastoring churches and ministering to those with addictions wherever the couple lived by providing them with places to live and working with them one on one, showing love and God’s grace. Both Lamar County natives — Sister Pat from Blossom and Brother Ray from Fulbright — the couple served several churches in Northeast Texas and in Mississippi before being called to Pathway Church of God in Paris where they served 15 years. The church grew under their leadership, and the Evers led a building program, resulting in a new facility on Southeast Loop 286.
After stepping down at Pathway, Evers pastored a church in Sulphur Springs and one in Cooper before the couple was called to get The Dream Center off the ground after the untimely death of Bob Stewart, who received a donation of property from the former Deport Nursing Home. Stewart asked Evers to serve as a board member, and after his death other board members asked Evers to take over the center.
“We had $30 to get started, but the Lord provided,” Evers said, explaining that water flooded the center from open places where heat and air units had been stripped. “It took us about a year to raise money and to get the building presentable.” Since that time, the Dream Center has served hundreds of men at the Deport facility, and for a brief time until Covid-19 hit, served women at a Clarksville Women’s Center on property donated by the Texas Church of God in 2018 when the Clarksville Church of God closed its doors..
The Evers decided it was time to retire a couple of years ago, and had been praying for someone to continue the work of the center when God sent Ambroson to Deport looking to buy a portable building. As Ambroson said Thursday, the Lord answered prayers.
Although Brother Ray and Sister Pat retired from The Dream Center, the couple has not retired from their calling to serve churches and those burdened by addiction. The couple began a Celebrate Recovery program on Sunday nights at Pathway Church of God, and Evers serves as guest pastor when other churches call on him.
As much as my heart rejoices in the continued drug rehabilitation program in Deport and Clarksville, it was saddened earlier last week with the passing of my friend and co-worker, Dean Foster. With us for about 16 years, Dean first served as circulation manager until health issues forced him to slow down a bit several years ago. He and his wife, Linda, then took over a circulation route, and he became route manager. He served as mailroom manager for a time before retiring again about a year ago, again because of health issues.
We will miss his friendship, and his love for The Paris News.
Log In
