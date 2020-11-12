Predictably, we still do not know the outcome of the general election. That being said, to some degree the actual outcome does not matter. If Trump wins, we’re in for another four years of massive congressional fraud, abuse, waste and fecklessness whilst the other side continues doing anything they can to remove him — legal or not.
The outcome consequences otherwise are axiomatic. When someone tells you openly to your face that they plan to steal as much as they can from you and are absolutely willing to abuse you in the process, it’s a good idea to believe them. Failure to do so leads to silly recriminations like, “I didn’t know it was loaded.”
There is also no education in the second (or third) kick of a mule. We’ve seen this before. The pattern does not change. History is replete with examples. Inevitably, as government advances beyond constituent control, taxes skyrocket, prices do the same and regulatory excess becomes counter productive — eventually draconian.
Neither is there any reason to struggle and work for money you’re not going to be able to spend as you see fit on yourself, family and friends and local community — and after having been confiscated will be used against you. Thus, sending any more funding to be wasted by the swamp scum in Washington D.C. just doesn’t qualify as smart.
A lot of folks are too young to remember the gas rationing of the 1970s, and the financial shock of the double drubbing we all took with Bill Clinton’s “retroactive” tax increases. Those of us who were working then have no trouble remembering. Then, as now, the Powers That Be didn’t really care — nor want to — what effect their behavior had on small town and rural America. Truth be told, they didn’t then and still don’t much care about what happens to inner city America, either, but that’s fodder for a different column.
We were living outside of a small town then. In much of “fly-over” America, it put beans instead of beef into a lot of food budgets. I also remember watching through the year as businesses closed and storefronts were boarded up. I wasn’t on a business beat at the time, but I did end up writing the requiem for some of those mom & pop business casualties. A newly born revitalization effort downtown thus mortally wounded went belly-up before it ever got started. Keeping chickens, rabbits and gardens got pretty necessarily popular for a few years.
The bottom line is, we don’t need tea leaves. We’ve got blatant and oft repeated promises from those who presume to leadership. So, having been once again driven into a defensive posture with my own government, come the first of January my productivity and investment money comes off the table. There’s just no sense in keeping it there. We will pre-purchase durable goods, materials and means, and such staple supplies as we can foresee we may need for the duration, but other than that, discretionary spending goes on hold for the next four years — and maybe longer. I’m just not willing to feed the wolf that is actively preying on the lives and treasure of its own people.
Perhaps after the hard lessons have been learned by those who begged for this “leadership” the time will come once again to pursue growth, prosperity and profitable industry, but in the meantime we’ll only do enough to keep the household ticking over and meeting necessary expenses.
My apologies to those businesses and services who might have benefited from a different course of action. I suspect you are also doing the hard math yourselves, or in the case of those essentially pre-bankrupted by the extended Covid-19 lockdowns, preparing for the worst. It seems there’s not much we can do about it. It just is what it is. And it is ours, simply to endure.
From the soup hearth here at The Paper Radio, when it comes down to it, and you’re curious about the best way to cook rabbit, the key is to slow bake it with a little teriyaki sauce, some course ground black pepper and fresh garden garlic chives.
