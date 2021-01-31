Dear Jim Hamaker,
Thank you for fortifying my argument that the recent political campaign was built largely upon ignorance and half-truths.
Supreme Court: No doubt Merrick Garland was qualified to be a Supreme Court justice, but he ran up against politics, a Democrat president and Republican Senate. Pure politics. The court, which was created and shaped to rule on the constitutionality of legislation and before it became a political football, settled the majority of its cases either unanimously or nearly so. That’s because the earlier justices had a profound understanding of the Constitution and its intentions. They were appointed lifetime terms to protect them against undue influence. There was no place or need for political dissension. An issue was either constitutional or it was not.
Open borders: I’m glad you had a nice time in Europe, traveling on your legal military ID or a government-issued passport. But to compare your two-way trip spending your own money to the crisis at the southern border is downright laughable. I’m for legal immigration, so I don’t understand how you can compare your vacation to the surging mobs looking for the “free stuff.”
Corporate taxes: A lot of water has gone under the bridge since 1952. The biggest difference between then and today is that virtually all markets are now global. In order to compete and stay in business, companies must remain cost efficient and will go where they can gain the efficiencies. Why do you think so much manufacturing was shipped overseas since 1952? Because the Japanese made better televisions or the Chinese made better shoes or computers? Or was it because of cheap labor and taxes in the aforementioned countries and many others? And what is to prevent them from taking more production to those inviting nations?
Minimum wage: Like you, I wish everyone could earn enough to support a family. No, workers are not more productive since 1976 — technology is. People worked hard in 1976, and they still do today. I don’t know if economists have developed a test ratio of the production of people versus technology, but would venture to say it has widened considerably and will continue to do so. No matter the size of the minimum wage, there will always be a bottom to the wage scale, and thanks to education and technology, it is getting smaller.
Firearms: Yes, there are many in our society who should not be allowed firearms, criminals and the mentally distressed for certain. Let’s do something about that, but without punishing many millions of legitimate gun owners. In this day of defunding police and sanctioned riots, removing a citizen’s right to protect themselves because politicians don’t like the looks of the firearm is absurd.
Health care: I’m glad your cousin was well-treated by the Cuban health care system. I also find it very hard to believe Castro’s gang did not want something in return. Please enlighten.
Jim, you are certainly entitled to your opinions, but you and those of your political stripe are under the assumption that those of my political stripe are ignorant and/or stupid. This condescension is insulting and can never contribute to satisfactory solutions.
