Have you ever had a ramen noodle pizza? Me either until this past Saturday night.
I’m always up for learning new things. This is a type of meal known as jailhouse food. No, I did not spend a night in jail to learn this. Just had the opportunity to have it made for us. It’s made in prisons, among homeless camps and in college dorms. In other words, anywhere the budget is very minimal.
The whole concept is kind of different, and it doesn’t sound very tasty. But Thomas and I kept an open mind.
It starts with — yes — ramen noodles. They are crushed up. Then a large bag of chips is emptied. The chips can be crushed and added to the noodles or saved for later. It’s the chip bag that’s wanted. The noodle seasoning packet is sprinkled over the mix, then enough boiling water is stirred in to make just the right consistency. Apparently this is quite a skill, noting how to use exactly the correct amount of water. Too much you get soggy crust, too little it’s a hard chunk.
This mixture is put into the chip bag and steams. The seam of the bag is carefully opened and the fun begins. Everyone in a group contributes what they have. This may be beef jerky, wieners, cheese, pepperoni, Vienna sausage or whatever contribution a person can make. As near as I can find out, there are no healthy veggies allowed.
Ours was topped with my leftover homemade chili, Velveeta cheese sauce, Vienna sausages, pepperoni and shredded cheddar. It is covered and allowed to cook a little longer.
I might add it is wrapped in a towel, if you have one, to insulate it. If no towels are around, clothing works.
By this time, I am figuring I can hear your thoughts. Thoughts about that being the most disgusting thing you’ve ever heard of. Thoughts about the totally off the wall list of ingredients.
Well, the package was open and an incredible aroma filled the air. It smelled delicious.
The noodle crust is set so that slices can be cut and served. I took my first, admittedly hesitant bite. And discovered it was really very good. Yes I know it sounds awful. But something in the steaming process blends flavors, and it is warm, gooey with cheese and very tasty.
We aren’t going into health food here. Obviously it’s high carb, high calorie and high sodium. But it is something I could definitely enjoy again.
I’m told there are a bunch of variations. There are many other jailhouse or hobo camp foods I have learned. All-can casseroles, where everyone dumps in various canned goods, and macaroni, weird variations on stew and even desserts. I’m going to try a cheesecake recipe soon. I think the idea I’m having the hardest time wrapping my brain around is the one that features peanut butter and tuna.
Of course, cooking in cells or shops isn’t actually allowed. But like a lot of other things in life, it happens.
There are cookbooks from every walk of life, every profession and group. Someone somewhere is missing out on a bet. The “Prison Cuisine” or “Taste of Jail” cookbook is just begging to be written. With forwards by felons or notes by the warden.
Don’t knock ramen noodle pizza if you haven’t tried it. It’s actually astonishing.
And we have learned a lot of new things in the process of trying it.
