Finding an entire day off as a journalist is a mammoth task, but yesterday, I was able to (almost) get one. After doing the obligatory weekend chores like laundry and a cleaning of the bathroom and kitchen, I settled in to my couch with a cup of coffee — and ended up perched there for several hours. And I’m not really ashamed of it.
I set out to find something light to watch. With everything going on in the country and world right now — from social unrest, a looming election and a global pandemic — I wanted to escape for a little bit. And Padma Lakshmi gave me just that, with a twist.
Known by many as the longtime host of Bravo’s “Top Chef,” Lakshmi recently had her solo debut with her new show “Taste the Nation,” which combines all of the mesmerizing goodness of a cooking show with an added helping of social commentary. Lakshmi, an immigrant from India, focuses on food from immigrant communities all over the U.S. She immerses herself in the culinary community of the Japanese in Hawaii, cooks with the native Gullah Geechee of South Carolina and explores the world of Mexican cuisine in El Paso. Lakshmi elegantly weaves tough and inspiring conversations about the lives of immigrants in the U.S. into a cooking show.
During her trip to El Paso, where she delved into the origin of the burrito and made an elevated version of a classic taco with a local chef, Lakshmi broached the subject of immigration in the era of “The Wall” and pushed viewers to interrogate what it means to be American. And during that episode, there was one moment that made me (literally) pause to think. A chef Lakshmi was working with was making a decolonized version of tortillas — using only corn instead of flour, an ingredient brought over by the Spanish — and Lakshmi gently pushed the conversation toward the subject of immigration. As he was grinding the corn into masa, the chef remarked that he often finds himself confused by some of his fellow Americans who gleefully accept and enjoy Mexican cuisine, but would be quick to deport his cousins.
As an immigrant herself, Lakshmi seamlessly integrates conversations about race, acceptance in the U.S., and the tricky task of simultaneously holding onto one’s native culture while cooking delicious food. After watching several episodes, I left both hungry for more and ready to do some introspective thinking about the own biases I may hold, or the way that I cling on to my heritage through the foods I cook.
If you’re looking for a well done and mouth watering show to binge, “Taste the Nation” ticks all the boxes while pushing you to think a little bit deeper about where the foods we love come from and the stories behind who brought them to the U.S. At a time when many find immigration, especially at our southern border, to be a divisive issue, Lakshmi’s show might just be a gateway to an enlightening conversation with family and friends. “Taste the Nation” is available on Hulu.
