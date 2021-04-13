"Ghosting” might have originated in the online dating space, but it’s not just potential dates being stood up anymore — it’s employers and potential employees, too.
Ghosting happens when someone shuts down all communication with another party without warning. In the employment space, it usually happens when a potential new hire doesn’t show up for their interview. Or they interview, get the job and don’t show up for their first day.
Potential or current employees ghosting companies is hardly new, but moving the job application process online has certainly increased the frequency of it. The reasons for ghosting an employer vary from receiving another job offer to not being offered enough money to deciding the job simply wasn’t right for them, according to a February report by employment website Indeed.
No matter the reason, ghosting an employer is likely to come back to haunt you. The job market may be hot now, and getting hotter as the U.S. shakes off the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to the vaccines, but it is cyclable and likely to at some point contract again. Companies tend to have long memories, thanks to digital recordkeeping, and it’s awful hard to scrub a no-show mark off a past application. That mark is easily avoided with a simple notification that you’re no longer interested in the position.
That report by Indeed also found that employers are increasingly ghosting applicants, too. Of the 500 companies surveyed, just 27% said they haven’t ghosted a job seeker in the past year. Job seekers shouldn’t be the only ones concerned about the negative consequences of ghosting — word of mouth can still hurt a company brand.
Right now, many companies are desperately seeking help as consumer demand returns to pre-pandemic levels. Job seekers and employers alike would do well to remember the importance of communication so no one party’s time is wasted.
Klark Byrd
