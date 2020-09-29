Remember the bombshell report in January 2019 that Texas was questioning the citizenship status of 95,000 registered voters, 58,000 of whom had cast ballots in one or more elections since 1996? It was tweeted about by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as a “VOTER FRAUD ALERT,” and it quickly made the rounds through political leaders including Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump. But do you remember what happened after?
It turned out to be a boondoggle. The information the Texas Secretary of State’s office used to target those 95,000 voters was faulty. Election officials throughout the state began dropping names from the list, and in some counties, that resulted in no list at all.
The shocking, but false revelation that there were tens of thousands of voters casting illegal ballots for decades tends to stick with us. For many, it can be confirmation that voter fraud is rampant in America. Except it’s not. It does happen, but it’s rare. The Heritage Foundation reports 1,298 proven instances of voter fraud with 1,121 criminal convictions in its records that date back to 1982.
It’s that rare because we have gatekeepers — our elections officials. They maintain our voter rolls, they ensure voters are who they say they are when they cast ballots and they report election results. Most people trust their own election officials, just not the election officials in other communities or states.
Election officials work truly thankless jobs. Rare is the occasion an election official gets a “thank you” when the process runs smoothly. But they hear quite a bit from the public when things don’t go smoothly, like when an aging voting machine breaks down.
With the Nov. 3 presidential election coming up, and with ballots being extended by races postponed earlier in the year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, our election officials are under an enormous amount of stress. Regardless of the chatter at every level of government that could undermine our confidence in the election, let’s remember we have trusted gatekeepers with an excellent track record for accuracy. And it wouldn’t hurt to tell them “thank you.”
Klark Byrd
