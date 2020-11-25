Most people in Lamar County know how beneficial the Downtown Food Pantry is to the 25% of the population we help with groceries every year. What you may not know is how incredibly helpful so many people and churches are to make what we do even possible.
Some 200 active volunteers not only help distribute food in our grocery store twice per week, but also church and civic groups stock shelves faithfully also twice per week to make the “shopping” experience as efficient and top-notch as possible. The dedication of our volunteers cannot be overstated.
Equally helpful are the regular individual donors and businesses who support us financially. While grants with local and national foundations keep the lights on and the three staff paid, churches and individuals keep the food coming and going out the door into local kitchen households to the tune of almost 3 million pounds of food each year.
Our board and staff are regularly humbled by the selflessness of people who give the most valuable commodity: time. Smiles and friendly attitudes abound from those who set their clocks and calendars by their hands-on service in helping those who need it. And we have not missed a beat during these first eight months of the Covid crisis — again, all thanks to the volunteers and donors.
To list everyone and every business would be a monumental task and would take up far more space than is allowed here. Suffice it to say: if you have helped the Downtown Food Pantry in any way, just look around you as you come and go in our county. One out of every four people you see has been blessed by your faithfulness.
I continue to be blown away by the commitment of those who have learned and regularly exercise the mantra that service to others above self is a crucial part of life. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We look forward to many more years of fulfilling our mission to alleviate hunger in the Paris area.
