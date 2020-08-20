I view the world’s population as a whole,
Box of precious jewels (diamonds and gold).
I think that another person’s life,
Is like fresh fruit hanging from the tree and fully ripe.
I see that many achieve their goals,
And others take possession of their souls.
Some not letting go, to make the most of their dreams.
Conquering nothing, not getting to know what life means.
Most people tend to sit and observe,
Not noticing that life takes a huge curve.
Life is full of twists, bumps, and then you’re fully entangled,
Some of these situations have you bound and mangled.
You can miss your time, and not know the season.
Doting about nothing, and giving in to reason.
Mary Brown
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.