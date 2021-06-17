Anyone who knows me knows I’m a dog and cat fan. Most particularly, I’m a West Highland White Terrier fan. Westies just have so much appeal to me. I adore the round dark eyes, the jaunty tail and the black, always nosy nose. I love their self confident, hardy attitudes.
It was exciting that a Westie won the Terrier Group at Westminster Dog show last weekend. A little snowy white fellow nicknamed Boy claimed that honor. Of course our shaggy, not properly groomed boys don’t look like the Westminster winner. It takes a lot of groomers’ chalk and careful coat care for that.
The two full brothers we have now are Westie numbers 3 and 4. Two years apart, they are just like human siblings, very different from one another. Callum is mellow and quiet. Findlay is his mama’s (me) despair with his noisy, rambunctious ways.
Both are diligent in protecting us from those evil, dangerous squirrels. I think they believe we are quite mad to actually put feed out for them.
They are also wonderful at protecting us from deer, opossums, raccoons, stray cats and I swear, an occasional bird that gets too close.
They are wonderful doorbells, too.
Unlike many dogs, they aren’t into watching TV much. Oh, occasionally they will run to the television when there is a lot of animal activity. Callum, the older of the pair, will growl if, for some reason, Roger Miller’s old songs come on. He apparently has a strong dislike for Miller’s music.
But by and large my spoiled, loving guys aren’t TV aficionados. Until. Until. Until the Subaru commercials come on.
You know the ads I’m talking about. The ones with the family of adorable Golden Retrievers driving and riding in the Subaru? There are several of them.
We are trying to figure it out. We watch Critter Fixers or Country Vets on TV, and they pay little attention to the dogs, cats, guinea pigs, goats and cows.
A dog in a movie barks, their heads come up, they growl or make a sharp bark and go back to sleep.
But let any Subaru commercial come on, and they leap from the chair, tear to the TV screen and break into barking hysterics. They sound as if they want to engage in full on war with these innocuous Goldens. Or perhaps they just want to ride along with them?
Why? Why just this commercial with these dogs? The dogs on TV don’t even make much noise, just a few short barks or woofs.
But Callum and Findlay can be in the bedroom and when the opening music comes on, they run as fast as they can to pitch their fit. They don’t have to see the ad or wait until the bark. They recognize the music.
We haven’t figured it out yet. It’s startling if we have company. I don’t suppose we will ever know why. Do they want us to buy a Subaru and take them for rides? It’s more likely they think they could drive like the retrievers do.
But yesterday, when I was oblivious to them and what was coming on, they leaped out of my lap barking like little demons and it startled me. Badly.
“DOGS” I yelled. “I’ll bet you a can of food that Boy (the Terrier show champ) doesn’t act like this!”
Ok, I admit it. I’m having conversations with my dogs. But why do they love or hate that one commercial so much? Wouldn’t it be fascinating to be able to ask them?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.