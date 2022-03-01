Some of you out there may recall Art Linkletter introducing kids who said the darnedest things to TV audiences years and years ago when dinosaur sightings were common.
And it’s true that kids say the darnedest things, and while funny, a lot of them were dumb.
One of my childhood friends provided us with darn dumb utterings all the time. One time when we were in the sixth grade, we were watching a high school basketball game. Randy was studying the program where the players names, classifications and heights were printed. Finally, he looked up at me and said, “David, how come you see these guys that are 5’10, 5’11’’ and 6’1”, but you never see any of them 5’12.”
Yep, good old Randy could come up with some gems.
When I worked at a newspaper in Florida, one of the things I did was review books that weren’t destined for bestseller lists. One of my favorite discoveries was a compilation book, “1001 Dumbest Things Ever Said,” by Steven D. Price, a self-described keen observer of human achievement and folly. Price discovered that adults can say the darndest things, too.
Former Vice President Dan Quayle was a well-used source in the Price book. Quayle did provide us with some say-what moments.
“A low voter turnout is an indication of fewer people going to the polls,” he said profoundly.
How about this one: “I believe we are on an irreversible trend toward more freedom and democracy. But that could change.” Well, with the way things are going now, he could have been right about that!
And this one made the rounds in barroom jokes for years: “What a waste it is to lose one’s mind. Or not to have a mind is being very wasteful. How true that is.”
Bill Clinton was known as a good, but long-winded speaker. But sometimes his brain and tongue misconnected. One time he said, “If we don’t succeed, we run the risk of failure.”
Price also found some zingers from sports legends. Casey Stengel once told his team, “All right, everybody line up alphabetically according to your height.” Joe Theismann explained sports smarts with, “Nobody in football should be called a genius. A genius is a guy like Norman Einstein.” Price could not leave out the great Yogi Berra, who made language mangling a side career. “Baseball is 90% mental — the other half is physical” and “A nickel ain’t worth a dime today” are two quotes attributed to the Yankee catcher.
Movie mogul Sam Goldwyn could also screw up English with the best of them. “Never make forecasts, especially about the future” and “I am willing to admit that I may not always be right, but I am never wrong.”
Newspapers did not escape Price’s research. Check out these headlines: “Clinton wins budget, more lies ahead,” “Juvenile court to try shooting defendant” and “Two convicts evade noose, jury hung.”
He found some real deals in the classified ads. “Amana washer $100. Owned by clean bachelor who rarely washed.” “Tired of cleaning yourself? Let me do it” and “Man, honest. Will take anything.”
W.A. Spooner had a reputation for mixing up syllables, and utterings like that are called spoonerisms in a mock tribute to him. He was a dean at Oxford in England, and despite his intellect, he had a knack for twisting one word with another. He once said, “kingering kongs their titles take,” when he meant to say “conquering kings their titles take.”
But some of the quotes attributed to Spooner in the book are under question as to their authenticity. Like this one: “Let us drink to the queer old dean.” If Queen Victoria did hear that, we can only wonder if she was amused.
