This is how secretive government begins.
Senate Bill 16, filed by Sen. Jane Nelson, a Republican from Flower Mound, would require a person’s written consent for a state agency to share their personal information. Nelson said the bill is in response to an increase in cases of personal data being compromised. Lt Gov. Dan Patrick declared the bill a priority, and it was coauthored by 29 of 31 Texas Senate members.
On the surface, it sounds like a good measure to protect the safety of our public servants, especially after events like those in January when the homes of then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were targeted by vandals. But what it will ultimately do is hide information that you might need to understand how tax dollars are being spent and who is representing you in state government.
Certain information is already off limits, like Social Security numbers and medical records. These are not subject to the Public Information Act. But Nelson’s bill would restrict state agencies from sharing salary data and other typically public information about public employees. Her bill defines the protected information to include “one or more factors specific to the physical, physiological, genetic, mental, economic, cultural, or social identity of the individual,” in addition to location or identification numbers, but does not define what information meets that criteria, The Texas Tribune reported.
Working for the people comes with trade-offs, the main one being that you are no longer a private person. There are sufficient protections on personal data already in place. Restricting the public from knowing who’s working for them and how much they’re paid is just another step toward corrupt government.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.