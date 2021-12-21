They say “time flies when you’re having fun,” but I say it really flies when you are too busy to notice time flying.
It’s almost Christmas time, which means it’s almost the end of another year. And that, to me, is amazing.
I made it through yet another year of pandemic. I am healthy, no one I love and care for has been infected and I am still employed.
Wow. Things could have gone much — so much — worse.
In March 2020, when suddenly everywhere you turned people were talking about a mystery virus that was spreading like wildfire and killing people willy-nilly, and all the schools first extended spring break and then canceled classes completely with no promise of when they might reopen and businesses right and left began to shut their doors to customers while sending workers home, it was scary. Was this the apocalypse? The end of the world as we know it? No one had any answers.
What was even scarier was the fact that a lot of people just out and out rejected the reality of the situation and refused to believe the danger, instead clinging to outlandish and improbable opinions rather than do what was necessary to keep themselves and those around them healthy.
Humans muddled through 2020 behind masks (or not), washed their hands (or not) and homeschooled their kids (whether they wanted to or not) as the surges came and went, as the death counts rose and fell, as the health experts revised, updated and revised again, over and over.
Then, at the end of the year and into the beginning of this year, came word of the vaccines, the end results of long years of painstaking work suddenly accelerated to a successful conclusion by the urgent need the world was facing. But some people still refused to see the truth.
I got the vaccine as soon as I could make arrangements, as soon as it was available. A few months later, I got the second shot. I will get the booster as soon as I can, hopefully in the next few weeks.
During this last year, I have also worn a mask in public. I will continue to wear a mask in public. I only take my mask off when I am around people I know well enough and trust enough to feel confident they are unlikely to have been exposed, people I trust have also been vaccinated.
Here at The Paris News, life goes on because the news doesn’t stop. We’ve had people out and we have altered our hours of operation and our ways of doing business, but we haven’t missed a day of work. I have, cautiously, resumed some of the social activities I put an end to at the beginning of the pandemic. I have eaten out in restaurants twice so far in the last few months, but never when the places were packed with people. I have gone to the movies and to live theatre productions, but I have worn masks each time I did so and chose seats as far away from others as I could. I have, cautiously, gathered with my family in smaller groups while keeping safety in mind.
While school may be back in session, stores open and social functions back on, the pandemic is far from over, folks. The numbers are already rising as winter sets in across the country. The latest variant may be less deadly, but it is more contagious and a lot more people who are perhaps not quite as sick as before are still going to be a huge strain on medical facilities and a drain on the workforce and the economy.
Get the vaccine, people. Get the booster shots. It’s easy, it’s safe and it’s the only way we are going to get completely back to normal and put this pandemic behind us.
