There’s no place like home. And if you can’t be home, there’s no person like home. This weekend, a friend I met back home in Washington, Nick, came to visit me. Avoiding airports due to Covid-19, he drove for nine hours from New Mexico to spend a couple of days here. I couldn’t be more thankful.
If you’ve ever moved across the country, leaving family and friends behind, you probably know the feeling of craving something from that chapter of your life. For so many of us, this year has been full of ups and downs (well, mostly downs), and I’ve found that the feeling of wanting to retreat back to simpler times and familiar places can be overwhelming . But getting just a slice of home, however brief, lifted my spirits and has me ready to tackle more stories, meet more people and dive headfirst into more work.
Not only was I refreshed by his visit, but I had the opportunity to show someone from home what my new life is like — and everything that Paris and Lamar County have to offer. It felt good to show off the place I now call home and let someone know that I’m not just getting along, but thriving in my new environment.
We rented two bikes from the racks at the Love Civic Center and hit the Trail de Paris, riding all the way to Church Street and then up to the downtown plaza. I pointed out the beautiful historic buildings and we sat by the fountain, soaking in the breeze and cracking smiles at the funky pumpkins and gourds decorating the square for the season.
I took him to Pat Mayse Lake, which I hadn’t even visited before, and we sat on the bank, enjoying the breeze, skipping rocks and taking in the vast waters that stretched out ahead of us. Northeast Texas really knows how to put on a good show.
Flying may not be the best idea right now (let’s try to be as safe as possible until this virus gets under control), but I encourage you to reach out to someone who brings you home. Call, text, video chat, write a letter to that person — however it is you like to communicate — and experience the warm embrace that is returning to a person or a place that makes you feel whole again. I know this year has probably made all of us yearn for some comfort.
When hard days hit and the feeling of wanting to crash on the couch in my childhood home, or lay in my old bed in my college town, instead of curling up inside of myself, I’ve gotten better about reaching out to those I love and getting that piece of home that I crave. If you’ve been feeling empty and in need of support this year, reach out to that person who truly knows who you are, and it might just make you feel like you’re home again.
