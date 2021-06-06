Those lucky enough to have tickets to the Charity Country Dinner Theater at First Christian Church on Monday are in for a treat as Paris native now turned Nashville songwriter and recording artist Leslie Satcher demonstrates her abilities both as a singer and storyteller. I first attended one of her concerts at an “I Love Paris” gala several years ago and came away mesmerized by her folksy performance.
Now I’ve learned that Leslie, and her husband/manager and actor, David Allen, have formed their own publishing company outside Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee. The company produces a podcast app, PodPLays, which features plays written by songwriters from Nashville and screenwriters from Los Angeles, along with original music that accompanies each play. Launched a month ago, the one-hour episodes are free, and music can be downloaded through Spotify.
Last week, Leslie shared with me how their new venture came about during the “year of Covid,” when the entire entertainment industry came to a screeching halt.
“The Lord gave my husband an idea about how to get our music out in a new and interesting way, and that is through audio-dramas, basically like a movie for your ears,” Leslie said. “They are all family friendly plays, and they have new songs written by myself and other hit Nashville songwriters. We’ve just done one with Thompson Square where the hit duo played the actors in it, and then performed the songs we wrote for it. Kellie Pickler will be featured in one coming up.
“If you like good Southern stories, funny stories, dramas, some about my hometown experiences, then you should listen.”
I did just that after I downloaded the PodPlays app. At Leslie’s suggestion, I first listened to “The Beehive,” a play Leslie wrote about a hometown beauty shop in Honey Grove. It’s about what happens on a day when a pretty young stranger walks in, and the regulars in the shop begin to ask questions. The play gets a little murky, but comes to a funny ending.
Did I stop with just one play? No, I finished the evening listening to a love story, “Love Beneath the Stars,” about a girl from Chicago who heads west in a camper to explore her dreams through the lens of a camera. In the midst of her cross-country travels, she has a breakdown on a barren highway in Wyoming and spends a week at a dude ranch while waiting on repairs to her truck. Next up, I plan to listen to a four-part series, “Devil and Mrs. Dogood,” about a little Southern lady and her neighbor across the road who won’t mow his grass.
Just as I was mesmerized by Leslie’s storytelling abilities years ago, I am fascinated by these podcasts. I can close my eyes, completely relax and be entertained in much the same way radio provided relaxation for an earlier generation.
Here’s wishing the best to Leslie Satcher in her new adventure as I look forward to another entertaining evening at a Charity Country Dinner Theater followed by a bedtime podcast. Who would have thought?
