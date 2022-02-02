I love calving season. This weekend one of our heifers had a little bull calf. She had to have some help and wasn’t sure she knew what to do with him once he was here. So, for a couple of days, nephew JR bottle fed him. His mama would lick him and seemed attached, but wasn’t much into the nursing thing. She’s come around now, though.
I spent time this weekend out in the pasture checking on him, and of course, looking at the other newborns. I can sit there and just laugh at them running, bucking, skidding to a stop and reversing. Calves are just so cute! And I had the joy of finding a newborn, only minutes old. Mama didn’t let me and the four-wheeler too close though. But those first attempts of standing, wobbly and uncertain? Just a thrill even after so many years.
Which made me think about babies of all kinds. Humans, cats, dogs, goats, sheep, opossums, everything is adorable when little.
It takes a hard-hearted person who doesn’t smile at a child laughing in delight. Who can resist human baby giggles? When was the last time watching a toddler staggering along with those unsteady steps didn’t bring a smile? And whose heart hasn’t swelled at the sight of a sleeping newborn?
Colts and calves are enchanting with their gangly legs and innocent fearlessness.
Lambs and kids gamboling in a field represent everything we anticipate about spring.
It’s a rare person who can stop to look at the chicks, ducklings or goslings at farm supply stores and not linger. And usually long to take some home.
Almost every adult will “ohhhhh” and “awwww” about fuzzy kittens and puppies. Our hearts just melt at puppy breath and kitten snuggles.
Bear cubs enchant us, fawns and elk calves entrance us. Fox kits pouncing on one another or baby elephant videos melt our hearts. Even baby mice and squirrels drawn exclamations of “awwwww how sweet” from us.
The two homeliest infant mammals I know, a moose calf and a small possum, are “so ugly they’re cute.” Those oversized ears! That gawky walk, how cute! I swear, even baby caterpillars or tiny tadpoles are sweet.
I’m a wonderer. No, not wanderer, a wonderer. So, I wondered why all babies are created so sweet and pure and adorable.
I suspect there is a very practical reason babies are so attractive. Actually, probably two reasons. The first is it ensures the survival of the species. Adult humans will rush to protect a child in the face of terrible danger. People who are unrelated to a small boy or girl will perform incredible acts of heroism to save that child. Stories of people sacrificing their lives for a new member of the human race are frequent.
There’s a reason we use the phrase “like a mama bear.” Mothers will face off against great odds to protect their young. Bears are among the most fierce.
Birds will lure predators away from their eggs or hatchlings by dragging a wing and distracting the hunter from their precious little ones.
Raccoons put their angry, puffed up body in front of the little masked babies they love so much.
The second reason may be even simpler. If God hadn’t made the young of any species so stinking cute, parents might well wring their little necks themselves. We all know we can be worn out, frustrated, because a child has had a meltdown for some reason like “you put the butter on top of the sugar in my oatmeal,” and ready to snap. And in that one split second those big, tear-filled eyes can open, those chubby arms can reach and the sleepless nights, the frazzled days are swept away in a wave of pure love.
There is, however, one type of baby that is well, just plain homely. Dare I say it ? Ugly, they are ugly. I’m talking about wild birds. Think about this for a moment. While baby chickens and ducks are greeting card cute, baby swallows, blue birds, cardinals and waxwings are definitely not. Small owls, hawks and eagles truly do have a face only a mother could love. Virtually featherless with eyelids sealed shut and tufts of nondescript fuzz stuck on intermittently, newly hatched fledglings are anything but cuddly looking.
Fortunately their mother does love them and nothing grows much faster than baby birds. I don’t quite know why nondomestic birds are so unattractive but they turn into something beautiful when they grow. Guess it balances out?
Anyway, having wandered and wondered this week I leave you to ponder why babies of any kind are cute, why we love them so, and why wild birds seem the exception. Happy thinking.
