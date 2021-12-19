Our first week of the Acts of Kindness campaign brought in heartwarming nominations, all of them stories of the good deeds that are happening right here in our communities. From volunteer firefighters who go the extra mile by feeding their community to a funeral home employee who went out of his way to comfort a man who lost his wife, the stories of these good deeds are reminders that what we do matters. And acts of kindness rarely have to be large gestures. In fact, sometimes the smallest things mean the most to those on the receiving end. Nominations remain open until Wednesday.
Thumbs up too this week to Paris City Council and Lamar County commissioners for financially supporting a Texas Department of Transportation project for major improvements on NE Loop 286 between Stillhouse and Pine Mill roads. Crashes along the loop in that area are too frequent and something needs to be done. The council and the commissioners each pledged roughly $900,000 toward the estimated $90 million project. It’ll be a few years before the project can get off the ground, so until then, it’s up to drivers to simply be more aware and to drive defensively.
Thumbs down to the bad actors in the nationwide trend on Friday that involved a message about a possible school shooting to occur. The threat was generic, referencing just a “CHS,” but as a city home to Chisum High School, it was worrisome enough to cause a soft lockdown and investigation by the Chisum Police Department. These types of false alarms are just as taboo as pulling a fire alarm when there’s no fire. Safety is not something to be played with.
