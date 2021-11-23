The pandemic might not be over, but me and most of mine are going to celebrate Thanksgiving Day together this year — as safely as we can.
Most of my family, the ones I expect to see this week for the holiday dinner, have been vaccinated against the Covid-19, as have I, and those that have not, I expect to adhere to basic pandemic protocols. Oh, I am sure there will be some hugging of all those gathered, even those that have not been inoculated, but I also trust we can maintain the required distance, for the most part. I also expect those expected will not show up if they are showing symptoms of the illness.
I, myself, will probably have a face mask on during all that meetin’ and greetin’, but I hope I do not have to wear it all day. I do not expect to.
It will be a smaller gathering this year, not because of the virus, but because of the plans made by a number of the members of my family. There are other family to visit, kids going to their separated parents and such, so I will spend the day with one sister, perhaps her husband, and one, maybe two of her kids; no one is certain of their plans just yet.
I have spent Thanksgiving days in the past with much larger groups of people, indeed; I have also spent a few Thanksgivings all alone. Not many, though.
Big family meals with the adults at one table and the kids eating at the kitchen counter or off of card tables were the norm when I was a kid myself. We generally had lunch at my dad’s parents’ house, just a few doors away from where we lived.
My memaw cooked. There was always a turkey with cornbread stuffing, and a giblet gravy; a ham, sometimes with pineapple and cherry on top, basted in Dr Pepper; potatoes — mashed russets and baked yams with marshmallow on top — green beans and corn and cranberry sauce out of a can and relishes galore — deviled eggs and three or four kinds of pickles and fresh cut scallions to dip into a pile of salt and eat out of hand, and celery sticks stuffed with cheese spread, and plenty of white bread, fresh and soft and slathered with butter. A big jug of sweet tea with another one sitting in the icebox. And the desserts, oh, the desserts: a chocolate meringue pie, a pumpkin pie, a coconut white cake, liberally dusted with fresh coconut, and boy, wasn’t that an adventure, cracking open that coconut and scraping the meat out and shredding it. That was hard work, but Memaw said we couldn’t have Thanksgiving without it.
As the years passed and Memaw lost the ability to cook, my mother and my oldest sister assumed the mantle of holiday cooking, and after my mother passed away, I began attending what has become to be called a “Friendsgiving meal” held out in the country at the home of some friends. I have seen as many as 50 people at one of those occasions, with the hosts cooking and providing the meat and everyone bringing a side or a dessert or other comestibles like cheese plates or chips and dips. Most of them I knew, some of them I didn’t, friends of friends. It was loud and boisterous and crowded, a lot like those family holiday get-togethers, only with a lot of different, often unusual foods, because of the mingling of cultures and varied family backgrounds.
Last year, I was alone for Thanksgiving, with containers of leftovers sent over by my sister. This year I will dine with family again, something I am very thankful for.
