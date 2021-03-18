Hey there. Just want to introduce myself to readers who may not know me.
I’m Nanalee Jeffus Nichols, and this is my 48th year writing and working in the newspaper business.
My husband, Thomas, and I live just outside of Deport, with three dogs, four cats, five goats and a small herd of cows.
We owned Thunder Prairie Publishing for 40 years, publishing the Deport, Detroit, Blossom, Bogata and Talco weekly papers. It was my life. I love the newspaper business, whether in print or online, with a passion.
Through the years writing my Nichols Worth column, I’ve garnered Texas Press awards for columns, features, news stories and more. More than that, I think I garnered a lot of friends.
One of the things that was so amazing about life in the paper business was the chance to be a part of the communities we served. Schools, sports, community events, we were there to cover them all. And we shared in the tragedies that happened, too. We felt we truly were part of the towns where we had paper locations.
A series of serious medical challenges finally led to us selling our papers. After 2 1/2 years battling an infected knee replacement, Thomas lost his leg. I’ve had 18 hours of back surgery now and both shoulders replaced. Hey, we aren’t going in to the knee replacements and other surgeries; those are back in the Jurassic period. Just know that I limp. And that’s OK.
I went back to school in 1999 to become an EMT-Advanced to help better serve Deport. I’m medical captain for Deport Volunteer Fire Department and a big supporter of all volunteer fire departments.
I’m the liaison for Paris EMS reserves, so you may find my fat, old body at any Paris event such as the Tour de Paris, the rodeo or Red River Valley Fair, along with fellow reserve members.
I teach Sunday School at First Presbyterian Church of Deport.
We love to travel although the medical challenges have slowed that down.
But since July 2019 when we sold out, I have felt incomplete. I missed the paper business. I did some part-time work for another weekly and enjoyed it. But now I’ve been given the opportunity to write for The Paris News.
I’m hoping we can laugh a lot, enjoy ourselves and generally celebrate life in the Paris area. Because there’s no better place to be.
