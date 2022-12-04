A holly, jolly thumbs up to the Salvation Army for the Angel Christmas tree inside the Walmart in Paris on Lamar Ave. The tree has over 600 angel tags hanging on it that people can take to buy mainly clothing for children, senior citizens and some of the people who frequent the army’s food services.
While the Salvation Army works with the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots to gather toys for kids, the angel tree tags are designed for more practical needs such as clothing and youngsters and items like pajamas, big print word search books and socks for nursing home residents and people who attend the soup kitchen.People can grab a tag off the tree to give something to people in need during this season. So help the Salvation Army help those who don’t have anyone else to get gifts from. Be the Santa that so many others need.
