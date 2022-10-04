Everybody knows I am a bit of a technophobe. Shoot, I admit it, I am, at heart, a Luddite.
Luddites were 19th English people who were opposed to the use of machinery that took away people’s jobs. They formed a group that was named after a mostly fictional character named Ned Ludd who was supposed to have been a weaver who, when he felt himself wronged on the job, took a hammer to the equipment in protest. He became a folk hero, a mythical figure who was blamed when things went wrong with the machinery in the factories of that time.
The Luddites, as these aggrieved workers and owners of small hand-crafting shops that could not compete with the larger plants, called themselves, got themselves organized and started a rebellion in 1811 against industrialization and took to burning mills and destroying the machinery.
Times were tough in those days. Hunger was common and poverty was rampant among the working classes, but the government backed mill owners and the fast growing wealth of the industrialists and took to allowing soldiers to shoot the rebels and to imprison many other workers, not all of whom were active in the movement.
It was pretty grim, to say the least.
So when I call myself a Luddite, that does not mean I am actively opposed to technological progress. Heck, I like progress and I like technology, for the most part. I appreciate modern medicine, automobiles, sanitary living conditions and lots of other things like air conditioning and refrigeration. I am most appreciative of today’s communication technology, like printing presses, radio and TV and, of course, the internet.
I work every day on a computer and I’m on the internet a lot of the time. The information I gain from just these two things are a fundamental boon to my enjoyment and to my way of life.
That does not mean I understand how they work, however. Nor does it mean I appreciate how much more difficult our society’s dependence on computers and the internet has made my life.
Have you tried to find something in a store lately and come to find out that even the biggest stores do not stock all the things they used to stock? I’ve been told, far too many times in the last couple of years, that the stores do not have that thing I am looking for on their shelves; have I looked for it on the website?
My problem with that answer, is that if you find what you are looking for on the website you have only a small picture and a store-generated description of the item. You are left with no way to see the item for yourself, to hold it in your hand and decide for yourself if it is what you want, if it is good quality for the money they are asking for it.
If you decide to risk purchasing a product — basically sight unseen — you have to pay for it electronically, before you buy. That means putting your financial information on the web where anyone with the means and the intent can use that information to rob you blind.
This scares the bejeezis out of me, and makes me long for the good old days. I work far too hard for my money to chance having it ripped out of my grasp by some hacker in eastern Europe or by some underpaid store clerk. I prefer to pay cash at the checkout.
I like shopping. It makes me feel good, like I am in control and in charge of my own life.
So, here I am, getting along without a replacement for my CD player. I am making do with clothes that are far more worn and threadbare than I like. And I am carrying on without having to make room in my far-too-busy schedule to coordinate a visit from some guy in shorts, driving a delivery van, thank you very much.
Some of the technology we live with today is more of a burden than a convenience, if you ask me.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer and columnist for The Paris News. She can be reached at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com or at 903-785-6908. Her column runs on Tuesday.
