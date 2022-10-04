Everybody knows I am a bit of a technophobe. Shoot, I admit it, I am, at heart, a Luddite.

Luddites were 19th English people who were opposed to the use of machinery that took away people’s jobs. They formed a group that was named after a mostly fictional character named Ned Ludd who was supposed to have been a weaver who, when he felt himself wronged on the job, took a hammer to the equipment in protest. He became a folk hero, a mythical figure who was blamed when things went wrong with the machinery in the factories of that time.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.