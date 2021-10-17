Folks like myself who love history, have a passion for early childhood education and a heartfelt desire to lend a helping hand to the less fortunate should pay attention to several upcoming events in Paris this week.
Nashville recording artist Christian Davis, known for his bass voice and connection to bluegrass music during his years with the award-winning group Dailey & Vincent, will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. tonight at First Christian Church for a Socks for the Homeless event. Socks collected for admission to the concert will go to the Lamar County Homeless Association.
I heard Davis perform last November at a Country Dinner Theater fundraiser on a cold evening at Drake’s Party Barn. His bass voice is amazing, and he is committed to sharing Christ with others. I can’t think of a better deal than to hear a talented artist for the price of a pair of socks.
Another event, which should pique the interest of anyone with small children and those with an interest in early childhood education, takes place with the debut of “Madeline” in Paris, Texas, an episode in the YouTube series “Book Days: Bringing Books to Life,” produced and published by Kassi Kincaid, a preschool administrator from Round Rock. Read about the details of the Thursday debut on today’s front page.
Several weeks ago, Paris Mayor Paula Portugal contacted me about Kincaid’s visit and her excitement about Paris being featured in the series. Published in 1939 and considered one of the major classics in children’s literature, “Madeline” and its accompanying series feature a little red-headed French girl and her adventures in Paris, France.
Retired from Richardson ISD after 22 years as a kindergarten teacher, Portugal spent 32 years as an educator with a master’s degree in early childhood education. Like myself, as former director at Lollypop Learning Center here, we both have vested interests in early childhood education. That’s why both of us are excited to know that Paris will be featured in the series because we both know the importance reading at an early age plays in the development of young minds.
For history buffs like myself, the dedication of the Jeffries Wagon Yard state historical marker at 1:30 p.m. Saturday during the Pumpkin Festival should be of interest. Since the 1940 founding of Paris, the two-acre site north of the courthouse has been for residences, grist mill operations, retail and professional businesses and as a vehicle parking lot, first for wagons and later for automobiles, as noted on the Texas Historical Commission marker.
“People from all over the area traveled to Paris to buy, sell and trade goods on the square and conduct business at the courthouse,” the marker states. “Because it was located nearby, the wagon yard on block 41 became a popular place for visitors to park and camp.”
I am excited about these upcoming events, and I am excited about the opportunity to witness history first hand in this great community.
