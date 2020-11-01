I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — teachers are underappreciated.
My wife, Krystle, and I are teacher’s aides this school year for our first- and third-grade children, who are remote learners with Paris ISD. We chose remote because my wife has multiple sclerosis, and given what her medication does to her immune system, we’re doing what we can to mitigate the chances of her catching the novel coronavirus.
We’ve always been involved with our kids’ education. I chaperone field trips, we volunteer as in-class help for events, and we support what they learn in class with educational toys and books at home. But none of that prepared us for the work we’ve put in for our children to learn remotely.
I’ve been a remote learner myself — completing a CompTIA A+ Certification course and a year of college toward a business management degree — but leading someone else, let alone young children, through remote learning is an entirely different challenge.
For starters, they’re kids. They might sit still for hours watching the same TV shows on repeat, but they definitely do not sit still to power through their schoolwork. A remote-learner schoolday that could take as little as four or five hours stretches out into nine or 10. By the time I get home, Krystle is done with them. Her patience is exhausted, and so Dad steps in with the “dad voice” that makes them scramble to their computers as though they have been studying super hard all day.
Glitches with the remote learning software haven’t helped either, but as the weeks have worn on and as everyone familiarized themselves with the technology, those kinds of errors have become few and far between.
We’ve worked hard to overcome the challenges, and it’s paying off. My children are on track to earn straight As in their first grading period, just like they have when they were in-person learning. It’s been a big adjustment for all of us, especially for the teachers who are used to assessing a student with their own eyes. They must now rely on parents to tell them whether their student is struggling and needs more attention. Kids have had to adjust, too, as they have to look to their caregivers to be their in-person teachers and because they do miss their friends.
The Texas Education Agency has not made this year easy for our schools and teachers, and yet they come to the remote classroom with smiles on their faces and chipper attitudes to show kids that learning can be fun. I cannot commend them enough.
