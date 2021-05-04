One of the primary inhibitors to real reform of policing in Texas and nationwide is not a racial divide or objections among the rank and file in law enforcement, but the unions nationwide that object to reasonable accountability measures against police.
A measure passed Friday by the Texas House of Representatives demonstrates what can be done to prevent “backing the blue” from crossing from advocacy for law enforcement to complicity when they damage the profession.
Three bills are part of the George Floyd Act, introduced by state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, now on their way to the Senate. One would prevent officers from arresting people for fine-only traffic offenses while another would require corroboration of undercover officer testimony. Both have the backing of both political parties as well as the law enforcement community.
The third measure has an uphill battle, however, because it would require Texas law enforcement agencies to implement more uniform and substantive disciplinary actions for officer misconduct. It is strongly opposed by major police unions, The Texas Tribune reported.
House Bill 829 would require law enforcement agencies to adopt a set schedule of disciplinary actions to impose on officers based on the current wrongdoing and the officer’s prior record of misconduct. The actions would range from written warnings to firings. It passed by a 100-28 margin, with Rep. Cody Vasut, R-Angleton, among those casting a ‘nay’ vote.
The necessity of this bill cannot be overstated.
Too often, bad police officers are allowed to just move on to the next town and tack on a different page. That’s if they even have to move. For instance, a 2017 report in the Washington Post found 70% of officers fired the previous 10 years by the San Antonio Police Department were rehired by the city. That includes an officer who once fed a homeless man a feces sandwich.
San Antonio’s issue with having to retain bad cops comes down to the labor agreement that gives the union significant sway over any discipline imposed by the city. HB 829 would eliminate that free pass, placing the prescribed disciplinary schedule as the ultimate determinant, not a labor agreement.
Those who will reflexively see the bill as anti-police would be wrong. It is pro-law enforcement because it will provide the means to take away the badge of bad actors who tarnish the image and reputations of the 99% of men and women in blue who are dedicated, caring, compassionate public servants.
HB 829 provides an avenue to remove people from law enforcement who do not deserve to wear the badge. Continuing to protect them instead of the broader community will perpetuate mistrust and the perception rogue officers will not be held accountable.
This editorial originally appeared in The Facts. The viewpoint is shared by The Paris News Editorial Board.
