Hi, my name is Kim, and I kill plants.
Not for fun or anything, I just can’t seem to keep them alive. I have a lovely houseplant near my desk that I was gifted this year for writing a story, and right now it’s once-bright green leaves have turned a dull, dark brownish gray-green.
I have kept it watered and tried to do as little as possible to it, mainly because I know of this tendency of mine to kill plants and hope that benign neglect may be the best route for anything I try to grow. Even the bean I grew in a paper towel in the fourth grade wound up molding over and dying on me.
I got an A for effort from the teacher because it did technically sprout, but that really wasn’t the point. Most of the class took their bean sprout home and planted it in a small pot. Mine went in the garbage.
I’m aware of theory and timetables for watering and feeding plants, but theory goes out the window in reality because I simply do not have a green thumb. My thumb has a black cape and cowl and carries a miniature scythe.
I get it from my mother, of course, who now has her wilting summer plants in the garage under heat lamps and UV lamps, but the whole family knows where those poor, abused mums and citronella plants are going to end up — le garbage, or at the very least, yeeted out into the pasture.
And it’s not entirely all my fault. Miya (not the intended spelling of the name, but it was how she came and was registered with the American Kennel Club) has a definite anti-plant bias. Basically, she’s against us giving attention to anything except her. Over the summer last year, I spent an hour and half trying to set up tomato and strawberry plants in containers, following internet instructions over how to layer in potting soil, rocks and dirt from the backyard.
I get the little plants tenderly set in their new homes and walked back into the house for air conditioning and a cool drink. Walking back outside that afternoon to survey my hard work, two of the pots had been knocked over, and all of the plants were either broken beyond repair or ripped out of their dirt and shredded.
Wildly enough, one tomato plant did survive. In her green rampage, Miya shook one of the plants under the porch, behind the latticework nailed in place. Two months later, while mowing, we noticed a strange green leaf curling out of the lattice. It even put out one sad little cherry tomato — which is how I came up with my benign neglect theory.
Plants tend to do better if I ignore them entirely.
