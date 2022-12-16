miranda O.jpg

When I was a young child, my family moved from Clarksville to the DFW area. Several years later, we returned to Northeast Texas — first to Cooper, and later to Sulphur Springs, where I graduated high school - and found my passion for journalism.

When I was in high school, I signed up to be on the newspaper staff on a whim; I needed an elective credit, and it happened to fit my schedule. I recalled many memories of sitting at my grandmother's kitchen table reading The Clarksville Times, and I thought it would be neat to be a part of something like that.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.