I got an email the other day about “candidate ghosting,” the term some people use to describe how a job candidate will sometimes just disappear during the hiring process, never to be heard from again. Apparently, candidate ghosting is a growing trend, and business owners and human resource folk are sick to death of it.
According to the email, almost half of the employers in the Dallas area say they are being ghosted more and more often as they try to hire workers after two years of cutbacks, layoffs and remote/distance working due to the pandemic. The email also reports that more and more workers are admitting they have ghosted a potential employer. Most say the reason for the ghosting was because they got a better job offer from someone else, that the interview process was bad, too slow or otherwise unsatisfactory, or that when they learned more about the job, it turned out it was not what they expected or wanted. At some point, these people decided to stop communicating with the wanna-be new employer with no explanation what-so-ever. They “ghosted.”
Now maybe I’m old school — yes, I’m an old woman; I was raised by my parents to be more than passing polite, even to people I don’t know all that well — but I call that sort of foolishness just plain rude.
I have never “ghosted” a potential employer in my life. I can truly say the idea has never even occurred to me, and I am agog that the concept even exists.
I always knew I would have to work for a living after high school. My parents told me they could not put me through college; encouraged me to keep my grades up and to seek out educational grants and scholarships if I wanted to go to college; and that while they did not intend to charge me rent after graduation and would feed me regularly, they had no intention of supporting me. I would have to work to make money for things like tuition, a car, gas and insurance for a car or even pocket money.
My dad found my first job for me. I worked at the Dairy Queen right here in town for several years, under a manager who was an acquaintance of my parents. I had an academic scholarship at Paris Junior College and a couple of small private grants to pay my way to school — as well as some federal grants — but I have worked almost continuously for nearly 50 years now, even as I was enrolled in college. Often, I have worked more than one job at a time.
The only time I have ever been unemployed was when I moved to Austin to go to school. I moved into an apartment, had about a week before classes started and started looking for work. I took the first job offered to me, as a clerk at a convenience store. I worked there for several months until I was hired to work in the backshop at the Austin American-Statesman.
When I moved back to Paris in the spring of 1981, I had already been hired to work for the newspaper here. I moved over the weekend and started to work that Monday, even before I was all-together unpacked.
The closest I have ever come to ghosting an employer is when I was hired to work in a “cold-call” office in Austin, trying to sell a book of discount coupons over the phone. The first shift I worked was four hours long. Four hours of being cursed at and hung up on without being allowed to even get up and go empty my bladder. At the end of that shift I turned in the paperwork, told the lady I would not be coming back — she smiled at me and said “I am not surprised, sugar,” and left. I got a paycheck in the mail the next week for $7. I cashed it, of course I did.
•••
Things That Tick Me Off: People who call the local county fairgrounds the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. The name of the property is the Lamar County Fairgrounds. For many years, the annual fair has been named the Red River Valley Fair and it is overseen by the Red River Valley Fair Association, but the actual land the fair and the association office sits on is the Lamar County Fairgrounds. Red River County gets to call their fairgrounds the Red River County Fairgrounds because that is what it is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.