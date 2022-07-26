1.jpg

Over the past few months, it looked like we were finally starting to get out of the woods of the Covid-19 pandemic. Cases were falling, and so too were deaths. Things were returning to normal.

But recently there’s been another massive surge of the virus, this time due to the Omicron subvariant BA.5.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.