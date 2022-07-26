Over the past few months, it looked like we were finally starting to get out of the woods of the Covid-19 pandemic. Cases were falling, and so too were deaths. Things were returning to normal.
But recently there’s been another massive surge of the virus, this time due to the Omicron subvariant BA.5.
While not as deadly as past forms of the coronavirus, BA.5 is the most transmissable form yet, and hospitalizations have roughly doubled since May. And while there have been variants far more deadly, the sheer number of people contracting the BA.5 variant means that about 400 Americans are dying every day from this newest form of the virus.
With cases on the rise again, it’s important that everyone stay ahead of the curve in terms of the vaccine and boosters. I’ve you’ve already been vaccinated but not received your booster, then now is as good a time as any to go get boosted. And if you’re still unvaccinated,then getting yourself vaccinated could help keep not only you safe, but also the people around you who may be immunocompromised or otherwise at an increased risk.
And though nobody enjoys wearing masks, we should all be more than willing to accept the incredibly minor inconvenience for the good of public safety. Mask mandates have largely been done away with in businesses, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop wearing yours.
Masks aren’t necessary in normal outdoor settings, but they should be worn indoors and in the event of an outdoor event where many people are packed closely together.
And lastly, if you believe you might have contracted BA.5, get tested as quickly as possible. That way, you reduce the amount of time you spend around other people, potentially spreading the virus to countless others.
These simple ways to help do your part in keeping others safe, and others like them, can all make a big difference if everyone resolves to help make a difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.