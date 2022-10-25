So, as I wrote this column, the forecast was calling for a 60 to 90 percent chance of rain Monday in these parts with a much smaller chance of more rain today. That was to be followed up by a 40 percent chance of more rain Thursday night into Friday. While this is certainly something to be hoped for, a closer look at the various prediction sites leads me to believe there won’t be all that much rain coming down, certainly not enough to call the drought we have been living with well and truly over.
While one weather site calls for a 100 percent chance of rain, one of the other sites uses phrases like “showers at times” and “a shower or two possible.” This is not at all promising.
On Friday, I came across an article on the AP wire quoting weather experts saying that the drought and its attending wildfire risks and unfortunate impact on everyone’s lives and livelihoods, will likely stick around through the wintery months ahead.
They blame the continued dry conditions across most of the southern part of the country on a rare third year in a row of “La Nina,” the deceptively cute name given to a weather pattern that wreaks havoc enough when it comes every 3 to 5 years like it has done for as long as people have been keeping records.
And it’s not just in our country, the weather pattern has also affected conditions in Australia and countries in Africa, too.
The experts say a triple La Nina has only happened twice since 1950.
Is it another result of climate change? Experts are divided on the question, but they all say overall that climate change is a growing problem.
Here in Texas, the Texas Water Development Board says that rainfall is one to two inches below average for October across most of the eastern half of the state. Their website shows that 73 percent of the entire state is classified as being in drought. A year ago that number was 15%.
Here in Lamar County, average rainfall, historically, comes in at 5.04 inches.
So far this year, we have seen 2.02 inches, recorded at the official measuring station at Cox Field east of town.
September was even drier with only 0.32 of an inch of rain recorded for the entire month. In August — always a dry month in Lamar County with an average of 2.39 inches historically — recorded a bare 2.36 inches of rain. July, which can be expected to yield 3.89 inches of rain, produced just barely over an inch of precipitation, with five days of rain scattered across the month and not a single one of those events producing more than 0.40 of an inch of rain. One of those days hardly mattered, with 0.01 of an inch of rain.
The proof that we are in a drought is all around us — yellowed grasses, ponds shrunken, trees already damaged by the Texas Freeze of February 2021 and the Snowmageddon of this year dying off in droves, crops failing at a time when our economy is still being gutted by staffing issues, supply chain snarls and deficits in the energy needed to run the machines we require as a matter of life itself.
Then there are the wildfires. Here in Texas, we are not, by a longshot, immune to that particularly lethal danger.
Yeah, I am definitely hoping we get some rain. Soon. Real soon.
- Sally Boswell is a staff writer and award-winning columnist for The Paris News. She can be reached at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com or at 903-785-6908. Her column runs on Tuesday.
