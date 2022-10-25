Boswell

Sally Boswell

So, as I wrote this column, the forecast was calling for a 60 to 90 percent chance of rain Monday in these parts with a much smaller chance of more rain today. That was to be followed up by a 40 percent chance of more rain Thursday night into Friday. While this is certainly something to be hoped for, a closer look at the various prediction sites leads me to believe there won’t be all that much rain coming down, certainly not enough to call the drought we have been living with well and truly over.

While one weather site calls for a 100 percent chance of rain, one of the other sites uses phrases like “showers at times” and “a shower or two possible.” This is not at all promising.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

