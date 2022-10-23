The wait is over: the 2022 general election is here. Early voting in Texas begins on Monday, and has started around the nation for the most part.
Aside from the 2020 general election, I cannot remember an election year with this much controversy, excitement, angst and anticipation since I first began to vote in 1988.
If you’ve been paying attention to pretty much any news source — television, internet or print like The Paris News - you’ve likely heard how the 2022 general election is the, “battle for the soul of America,” or other similar descriptions.
Given what I’ve seen and experienced around the United States since the general election of 2020, it is hard to not believe that assessment. Our nation is deeply divided on many, many very big issues, and in my opinion, those differences will no doubt lead to whatever outcome occurs post-Nov. 8.
For Republicans, the issues are clear: soaring inflation, rising gas prices, an alleged assault on the domestic energy industry, too much fealty to the climate change cabal, a radical turn toward futuristic LGBT issues and rights, efforts to solidify Democratic control via changes to voting, the open border and mass of undocumented immigrants flowing into the nation daily, and gun rights. Did I mention abortion?
On the Democratic side, it’s all about stopping former President Donald Trump and his allies from regaining any level of power or control in American politics. Aside from that, Democrats seemingly are focused on allowing the influx of immigrants to continue unabated, want to radically reshape our nation’s firearms laws and regulations, codify into national law what many view as extreme stances on abortion, and allowing the continued rapid cultural changes to society in regard to LGBT rights, diversity, inclusion, voting laws and the mysterious quest to, “preserve Democracy.”
That’s all heavy stuff. Very heavy. And, divisive.
Voters have been bearing the mental brunt of that stuff for the past 10 to 12 months, as both parties ply the waters of television and social media with incessant advertising about the aforementioned issues.
Toss in all the talking points and pundits on partisan cable news outlets like FOX and CNN, and you’ve got a 24-7 news cycle of election information cascading upon us all like Niagara Falls in the spring.
For most average folks I’ve met or talked to, this bombardment of views, advertisements and the informational assault our cranial processing ability has become tiring, annoying, irritating and frankly, unwanted.
I don’t know too many people who enjoy this level of rancor and extreme divisiveness.
Most people just want to get this election over and done with, and move on with life the way things used to be — less partisan and less intense.
Whether or not that is possible, or will actually happen, is yet to be seen.
The potential outcomes from the Nov. 8 general election will likely foreshadow what is on tap for the two years leading up to the November 2024 presidential election.
Will Republicans win back control over the House of Representatives? If so, by what margin? Large enough to flex their muscle, or a slim lead that’s just enough to stymie President Joseph Biden’s agenda?
The big question is the U.S. Senate, and whether or not the Democrats will gain a majority or lose control of the upper chamber. The 50-50 scenario we are now living through is a nightmare for both parties, and from the media reports I’ve seen, it doesn’t seem like anybody involved in either party wants another two years of Vice President Kamala Harris breaking ties.
For me, as a 53-year-old American, I just want to see the extreme messaging — often sensationalized and overblown by both parties — come to an end. I’d like us all to be on more friendly terms, rather than at each other’s political throats on a daily basis.
I don’t want to argue with relatives over holiday dinners anymore.
In my younger days — shucks, even 10 years ago — we all could seemingly get along despite our differences.
A common thread of valuing America underlied our collective national identity, and that allowed us to have different views, while still remembering we’re all on the same team at the end of the day.
In other words, you could disagree on the border, but still eat spicy chicken wings together while watching the Aggies on the gridiron.
This election, as has the past six years, has tested the patience of all of us.
Get out and vote this year, and after the results come in, let’s try to get back to some semblance of normalcy.
Jeff Forward is the new managing editor of The Paris News. His first election as a voter was in 1988, during which he voted for Ron Paul.
