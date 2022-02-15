There are any number of websites that list wacky holidays, bizarre celebrations and silly events.
Holiday Insights, Humor at Work and National Day are three of them, and according to those sites practically every day has something “special’’ going on.
Take today; there are several things to celebrate today, though I don’t understand why anyone in their right mind would want to celebrate some of them. Who in the world would want to celebrate National Gumdrop Day? That is one of the worst so-called treats ever foisted on humankind. Why do people want to ban books, when a much more worthwhile pursuit would be banning gumdrops, whose very existence threatens to undermine the sweet snack world?
Then there are some out there celebrating Butterscotch Day, which has been tormenting taste buds for more than 200 years. It started in a village in England, and the world would be a better place if it had just remained there.
Another celebration today I am sure you are not aware of is World Hippo Day. It’s a little hard to hug a hippo given the lack of hippo sightings in Paris. But in other parts of the world such as Africa and at zoos, today is the day people celebrate the efforts of those doing their part in saving the large land mammal, which is not related to pigs, but is to whales, from extinction.
Another holiday that calls Feb. 15 home and that I would advise against celebrating is Annoy Your Boss Day. Why intentionally annoy anyone, especially when some are so easily annoyed that you barely have to try? Some people are annoyed just by other people breathing too loudly, but they obviously have inner demons they are dealing with.
Speaking of demons, how many people know what the day after Valentine’s is?
Nobody. That’s what I thought.
It’s St. Skeletor’s Day, a day for those who are just put off by the idea of love and those who celebrate being in love. It could be jealousy as more singles fall into this category, but with the divorce rate at around 44%, ex-marrieds are joining the single ranks.
Oh, for the originators of St. Skeletor’s Day, many singles are quite happy with their status and have no care about the relationships of others.
But it’s all a joke anyway, right?
And speaking of singles, this day is also Singles Awareness Day. This is a day for those who feel left out by Valentine’s Day when the 14th is all about couples. Suggested activities for the day run the extreme from trying to become unsingle to celebrating the fact you are alone.
We’re also in the middle of National Flirting Week, but remember flirting is all in fun, done for amusement with no serious intent. Much like this column!
