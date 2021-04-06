As a Texas voter, I am reaching out to request you oppose House Bill 1026 and any attempts at voter suppression during this legislative session.
HB 1026 would remove the role of volunteer deputy registrars, who are critical to enrolling underserved voters. It would also take the registration process out of the hands of each county, placing all voter registration activities in the hands of the Secretary of State and increasing bureaucratic red tape for registering voters. If passed, this bill may additionally result in more legal voters having their application denied and would then require these applicants to report to the Secretary of State in person in Austin to prove their eligibility — placing a significant undue burden on applicants. As such, this bill is an attempt at voter suppression and would harm our democratic process.
While the suggested goal of this bill is to make our elections more secure, the Secretary of State has assured Texans: “There is no evidence that any voting or voter registration systems in Texas were compromised before the 2016 election or in any subsequent elections” (from the Secretary of State’s “2020 Election Security Update” webpage).
Texas has been deemed by election experts as the state where it is hardest to vote — a recognition we should not be proud to hold. This is in large part due to the difficulty people have registering to vote in the current environment, particularly when compared to other states that allow automatic and online voter registration. We should be working to make it easier for eligible Texans to vote, not harder.
As such, I strongly request you oppose HB 1026 and any bill that would impede the casting of legal votes in Texas.
Gary R. O’Connor
Powderly
