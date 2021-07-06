My daddy always said, “Learn something new ever’day.” I try really hard to do just that very thing.
One thing I’ve recently learned is a nifty little French word I had been hearing for a number of years now, but had never given very much thought to, on account of it being connected to something I am very much not interested in — exercise.
I was reading an AP story out of France about how a woman standing on the sidelines as the Tour de France cyclists passed by suddenly unfurled a large sign and dropped it into the path of the racers, bringing down a large number of the riders after one of the leaders of the “peloton” was struck by it and fell, causing several dozens of cyclists behind him, all of them in nothing but athletic wear and those tiny helmets, to hit the ground — hard. There were pictures, too, of sweaty cyclists sprawled among heaps of crumpled bodies and broken bikes, many of them dazed and bleeding from the knees and elbows and such after hitting each other and the pavement.
The article said the woman had disappeared pretty quickly, but the local gendarmes had spread out and nabbed her before she got too far away, and she was being questioned.
I expect I would never have stopped to read that story — being uninterested in things like exercise and sporting events of any kind in general — but things like bikers and “Tour de so-and-so” have been in the news a bit around here these days. As I read on, I registered the word “peloton,” and it made me stop, scratch my head and say “huh.”
Unless you never watch TV, you might not have ever heard of these fancy-shmancy home exercise bikes that go by the brand name of Peloton. The ads are everywhere at all hours of the day or night on TV, and they are pretty slick. Judging by the kinds of homes the ads depict and the way they are decorated and furnished, these exercise bikes are pretty pricey, too.
So I looked it up. A Peloton exercise machine costs close to $2,000. It comes with lots of electronic equipment and requires a Wi-Fi connection to get access to what appears to be a range of interactive internet classes and personal trainers and videos that let the user gaze at vistas from around the world while they pump up that heart rate in the solitude of their home gym.
I wonder what the user has to pay in monthly subscription fees to get all the bells and whistles that come with this machine. I would suspect someone who can pay two grand for the equipment alone wouldn’t balk at paying an exorbitant amount of money for the content to go with it.
I nearly choked recently when I found that a normal exercise bike, one without the electronic doo-dads and high-toned ad campaign full of people who do not look like they need all that much exercise, could set me back between $200 and $300. You most certainly will not catch me paying a stiff monthly fee just to use something I already paid through the nose to own.
By the way, the word “peloton” is what elite cyclists call “the main group or pack of riders.” Its original meaning in French is “platoon.” It is also used to describe the community of professional cyclists in general.
The reason the woman with the big sign was able to do so much damage to so many riders at one time is because it is common for racers to bunch up so they can take advantage of what is called drafting. A bunch of riders, close together like that, provide a break in the surrounding air which makes it that much easier for a racer — any racer, bike, motor vehicle, even on foot — to cut through the air and save their energy. The bigger and tighter the group the more each racer can “slipstream.” But more runners, packed all together, are more unwieldy and when one goes down, he’s taking others with him. This can be a real problem when speed and an unyielding surface like asphalt is factored in.
If “peloton” means a big group of people, it’s rather strange that it’s being used as a sales pitch for something most people do all by themselves for the most part, don’tcha think?
