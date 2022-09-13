Today, I am here to discuss a fashion misfortune that has plagued men since pretty much forever.
It is something so foul and has been perpetrated for so long, that most men just shrug their shoulders and endure; some even claim they like it, but I know that is rubbish.
It is something that shallow and bossy people have professed the need of for centuries, but despite the long history of singing its praise, there is actually no need for it.
The tie is one of the most, if not the most, unnecessary articles of clothing even donned by a human. It is good for nothing and dumb looking, to boot. It is nothing more than a noose.
When talking about comfort, the word tie is never found in the conversation. Who in the world can possibly think having a choking sensation a few hours a day is a positive thing.
I googled necktie inventor. There is someone to blame for the horror that is the modern necktie. That evil fashion doer is the late Jesse Langford, who got a patent for his version of what would become the necktie we are cursed with today. What he did was create a new way to make the horrid piece of fashion wear. He cut the fabric on an angle and sewed it into three segments. I wish someone would have sewed him into three segments, perhaps we would not have the tie today.
But we do and I have no clue why it persists.
I am not alone in my disdain for the useless accessory.
I found a blogger who doesn’t care for them. He listed eight reasons he hates wearing a necktie and I agree with all of them. He lists comfort, don’t we all, expense among other things, and thinks they make men look older than they are.
Another blogger wrote that he can simply find no good reason to wear one. I could not agree more.
One of my favorite musings was from another blogger who wrote, “I’m not voluntarily wearing a flamboyant noose around my neck for anyone. It’s the dumbest fashion trend ever created, all to visually cover a row of buttons … moronic.”
One of the richest people in the known universe shares my aversion to the choker.
“I hate ties. I can’t understand how ties ever caught on. They’re constricting. I’ve never found anybody that enjoys wearing them. Men generally are made to wear one because their bosses had to,” billionaire Richard Branson was quoted as saying in a 2014 Esquire article.
He is 100% correct, end of argument.
Just one more thing, as TV’s Columbo, who I am guessing also hated ties, would say. Or maybe two more things.
Doing my internet research to find out about how others felt about the worthlessness of neckties, I did come across some misguided souls who “love” how ties make them feel like they are dressed to the nines, whatever that cliche is supposed to mean. (I know what it is suppose to mean, I just think it is a stupid cliche.)
I also found a couple of sites that decried the trend that the necktie is on the decline (Oh, I hope). That is one thing to thank younger folks for; may the trend continue.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
