Texas is ranked No. 3 out of 51 states nationwide in mental health prevalence, yet 50th in access to mental health care for young people, according to a recent Mental Health America study.
A few months ago, a friend of mine was trying to get an appointment for her 16-year-old son. Her son was experiencing depression episodes at school, episodes so intense he would have uncontrollable anxiety attacks and cry for hours in the bathroom over commonplace things like seeing someone get bullied.
My friend called over 20 mental health professionals within a 50-mile radius of her apartment to see if they could get her son in. Every single one offered devastating responses: “We do not accept your insurance” or “we are not taking new patients.” Finally, she found a doctor in Sherman, but the receptionist said it would be at least two months before her son could see the doctor.
The first time I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder I was 14. I had no idea what was happening to me as this was in the 1990s, before knowledge of bipolar disorder, anxiety and depression was well known. I thought I was going insane: not sleeping, feeling invincible at times, crying episodes. The only thing that helped me calm down was drugs and alcohol, so I became obsessed with achieving a balanced high to replace my chemical imbalance.
My parents had no idea what was wrong with me either, but eventually found out enough about my addictions to put me in a rehabilitation center at the age of 15. The doctor there quickly diagnosed me as being bipolar, which was gaining traction as a buzzword around that time with movies like “Mad Love,” “Mr. Jones” and “Girl, Interrupted.”
I will never forget the day the doctor at that rehab looked at my Nirvana shirt and said, “I’m prescribing you lithium, you know, like the song by your band there.”
Even at that age, I knew there was something wrong with a degreed professional glamorizing the drugs he was pushing on me with a line of reasoning not unlike “all the cool kids are doin’ it.”
I was prescribed enough lithium to knock out a small horse, or at least that’s what it felt like. I only took the prescribed dosages for six weeks before my mom came to visit and realized I was a shell of my former self. I remember those weeks feeling like I was walking through water at the bottom of the ocean. My mom saw my deteriorated state of mind and pulled me out of the facility that day. When my blood was checked, the lithium content was well into a medical definition of toxic.
Because of this experience, I swore off psych meds for a long time, opting instead for a rigorously healthy lifestyle of natural remedies and sobriety. This worked for a little while, but ultimately I ended up severely ill and contemplated taking my life.
Thankfully, due to the support of loved ones, I came to my senses in my 20s and found “the right cocktail,” as my current doctor calls it, for my brain chemistry. At long last, I could think clearly instead of just feeling deeply. This, after waiting two months to see him, of course.
Not only is there a daunting waitlist for young people to get in to see a mental health professional in Texas, but once they do, parents must stay on the lookout for a misdiagnosis, especially from doctors who get worn down from too many patients because they’re the only ones accepting certain insurance cards. This can be brutal after waiting so long to see one’s child receive any kind of relief at all.
A report done by The National Alliance of Mental Health Awareness shows that over 70% of youth in juvenile detention centers suffer from mental illness. Given that the same report shows suicide to be the second leading cause of death among youth aged 14-34, it is no exaggeration to worry about young people suffering from mental illness ending up in jail or dead if they cannot get the help they need in time. I know I almost did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.