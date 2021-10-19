I drove myself to McKinney last week, the first time I have done so since December 2019, and I was utterly amazed at how much some of the roads and towns along the way have changed in that time.
I had been going over there every three months for the last decade to see an arthritis specialist, but the pandemic put the kibosh on that and so visits with the doctor have all been by phone of late. Now, though, the clinic is open and the doctor said she really needed to see me face to face again. So, I borrowed a vehicle from a relative and headed out.
I had been told there was road work being done on Highway 121 from the other side of Bonham most of the way to the connection with Highway 75, the northern approach into the Metroplex and the main corridor through McKinney. Highway 75 is already a behemoth of a road, with up to five lanes of traffic in both directions in places, but there’s little in the way of avoiding it, as my destination is less than a block off this busy major traffic artery.
I was ready to brave that big, bad expressway. What I was not ready for was what I found on Highway 121.
Past Bonham, near the tiny town of Trenton, I found massive road work, miles of it. The two lane roads I had driven for decades are being converted into four lanes all the way through to just past Melissa, where the highway joins Highway 75. What’s more, there are large sections where the road is being elevated above the surrounding landscape, which I’ve always known as a pleasant stretch of gently rolling hills and bridges over deep creek beds and more than a handful of neat country homes that I have long admired.
Also, the closer I got to the expressway, the more I found the towns along the way have mushroomed, until some stretches are about unrecognizable. I was agog at the development that has taken place in the last 22 months since I last passed that way.
Before the pandemic curtailed my trips to the doctor, I had been regularly observing how places like Randolph, Anna and Melissa were being developed, with acres of townhomes popping up along the way, and a proliferation of strip malls and fast food places going up at a steady pace. I also saw an incredibly large landfill begin operations, with its mountain of backfill material looming against the sky to the south of the roadway.
It makes for an interesting contrast of concepts, if you ask me.
It had rained most of the way on my trip there, but on the way back it was dry, so I had more attention to spare as I headed home. I was able to notice Highwy 121 through Bonham has also seen a burst of growth in the last few months. There are quite a few new commercial concerns along that stretch, with at least two new or still-under-construction multi-story apartment buildings to be seen closer to the southern end of the way.
Back in the spring, the Texas Department of Transportation announced it was seeking public input on a plan to widen about 16 miles of Highway 82, west of Paris from the eastern Fannin County line to the intersection with Loop 286. The proposed improvements would include the widening of the roadway from a two-lane highway — with its occasional stretches of passing lanes — to a four-lane divided highway with 10-foot-wide outside shoulders, a 68-foot-wide depressed median and a 16-foot-wide continuous left turn lane once it reached the city limits of Paris. The plan also calls for a five-foot-wide sidewalk on the south side of the road inside the city limits.
The idea of traveling a four-lane highway all the way from Paris to the ever-under-constriction Highway 75 is something I’m still pondering. If my arthritis keeps getting worse, I may just end up welcoming all that smooth new pavement between here and there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.