This week I have spent a couple hours questioning our county judge and one of our commissioners, separately, about the Capital Improvement Project being presented.
For decades, our commissioners have been executing the same failed road construction plan with the same minimal budget available all the while having a nearly capped budget for over 20 years thanks to nearsighted past leadership.
In this plan, our commissioners are truly looking to the future and are working to better utilize our resources to their maximum potential. For years, residents have questioned why each precinct appears to have a duplication in road maintenance equipment. In this improvement project, they are creating shared county-wide equipment resources that will enable the county to lay Texas Department of Transportation quality chip-sealed roads. This will finally enable our precincts to build roads that will last years versus months and allow for true road improvements rather than countless failed road patches.
Additionally, they are communicating to find ways the county and the city can better share resources to better utilize all tax dollars coming in. A truly novel concept.
In addition to a massive vision to improve road infrastructure, commissioners are no longer kicking the can on things like required jail updates and other property maintenance needs. They understand the crucial need to keep our facilities updated so we don’t get slapped with requirements later that could immediately put even greater financial burdens on the county. For example, the state could mandate us to build a new $20 million jail because of neglect for minor updates. With the expenditure of $1.3 million, our jail gets a life extension and enables our commissioners to put a plan in place for a new jail 15 years from now.
In addition, I thank these commissioners for dropping personal egos or agendas and bringing their experience and physical labor to task. In 2020, commissioners saved $2.3 million from the budget because they are personally working on maintenance needs and saving the county consulting fees and labor while making true progress on issues that have plagued our facilities for years.
Commissioner action is required thanks to our previous leadership and state legislatures. Our revenue increase is now capped at 3.5% every year. That means, no matter how much our county grows, we can only bring in an additional 3.5% property tax revenue to the budget. At only $0.3839 cents per $100 tax rate, this growing county needs all the new revenue allowed to continue growing infrastructure and to provide the services demanded by its citizens. With the cap in place, the county loses millions over 10 years in new monies provided by new investments in the county, such as the new solar farms.
Whether you are supportive of the certificate of obligation approach or not, commissioners’ foresight in getting the CO is going to save taxpayers money in the long term. Getting this CO is a workaround of the 3.5% cap, which in turn brings in extra needed funds for capital improvement needed without the homeowners carrying the burden.
If not for visionary leadership like this, the county would be bringing bond elections before the people in the near future for a new jail and other overdue improvements. Thank you, Commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.