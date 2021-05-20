Every year a pair of barn swallows raise their young in a nest at the west end of the porch. They have done so for years, and we don’t hang out down there so it isn’t a problem. After the little ones fly, I scrub down the porch.
The following story occurred last summer, but I thought it might entertain you. And for the record, this pair of little barn swallows are safely raising their young in their “new” home this year. And we still keep on snake watch. Here goes.
The other evening we heard a lot of frantic twittering. Looking out, we saw six to 10 swallows desperately trying to fight off a snake on the nest. It had crawled up the porch post to reach them.
I grabbed up a heavy walking staff and took off barefooted out the door. I arrived just in time to see the long snake swallow a tiny fledgling. That sight did away with my “live and let live” attitude. Yes, I know they are as God made them, but I am as God made me too. The sight of that huge snake eating a 3-day-old fledgling alive just made me furious. I couldn’t stand it, and it didn’t matter that it was the last helpless little bird. I went into revenge mode.
I raked the 4-foot snake off the nest. He tried to twine up on the staff and come toward me. I whacked him hard against a porch post. At that time, I realized he wasn’t venomous but it wouldn’t have mattered. I was so mad I would have choked a rattlesnake to death barehanded.
I tried to pin him down, but had no luck. I was slamming him against anything that was hard or sharp. All the while, I was calling that snake names that were anything but nice and shouting at him.
“You could have all the mice and frogs you can catch, you didn’t have to come eat baby birds, you (blankety blank so and so)!”
I doubt he was much concerned. He had a lot more to worry about with me banging and slamming him around on the porch. Of course, snakes are very hard to kill that way.
Thomas arrived with the shotgun, just as the snake managed to escape the crazy woman flailing at him by leaping off the porch. Yes, he leaped, and disappeared under the house before he could be killed. It was a little like a cartoon where the character runs off a cliff and hangs suspended in midair before going down.
The parent birds were so sad because we were too late. No fuzzy babies remained. The little swallow parents would peer into the nest and just sit on each side for hours. I don’t know where their friends who tried to help came from, but they would come back in pairs as if to offer support. Anyone that doesn’t think animals feel grief should observe them some time.
It really upset us. We take joy in watching these birds fly gracefully as they catch bugs, and as the babies grow and fly it’s so much fun to watch.
These bereaved birds disappeared for a few days. We thought they were gone forever.
Then I noticed that they had returned. They built a brand new nest right over the front steps and they did it in a hurry. Normally I will pull down nests anywhere but the far end of the porch before they can lay eggs in them. Not this time. These little birds have been through a tough time, and if they want to relocate their home they are welcome to. I can deal with a little bird poop on the porch where we don’t sit. And there will be a very, very close watch for snakes.
Thomas is telling everyone in an awed tone: “She was absolutely fearless, so brave!” No, I wasn’t courageous. What I was, was very angry. Just flat out blind mad. Warning to the snake with the bruised, skinned ribs — I am waiting, I’m watching and I’m still mad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.