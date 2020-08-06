It would be an understatement to call the structure of emergency unemployment benefits in the first coronavirus relief package flawed, and understandable why they stood in the way of some people returning to the workforce.
Insistence that the mistakes be repeated in negotiations for the next relief package is said to be a barrier to an agreement, and it should be.
The original Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, called for anyone who lost their job because of Covid-19 lockdowns or lost business to receive a $600-a-week bonus on top of the result unemployment benefits they would receive. The amount remained the same whether the worker made $100 a week or $1,000.
It seemed there were two intents to the flat-rate payments. The more obvious is it gave families the means to ensure all their needs were met — rent, food, car payments, etc. Since most states provide only a percentage of the total wage loss in benefits, it would cover any gap that remained between the standard stipend and their actual wages.
Secondly, it made life easier on the benefits system. No need for a stack of paperwork to be processed showing how much people had been making before the pandemic then calculating the difference. That would have taken more time and families’ needs were urgent — the lines at food banks stretched for miles and the bills didn’t stop coming.
In real terms, however, a good number of people ended up making significantly more money through the added benefit than they would have at their regular gigs. When businesses reopened, people chose to remain unemployed instead of going back to waiting tables, cutting hair or other jobs that paid less than the $15-an-hour, 40-hour work week equivalent of the CARES stipend.
The CARES Act also provided no extra assistance to people who worked multiple jobs and lost only one of them. Those people were still employed and couldn’t seek any jobless benefits, but lost a significant slice of income that helped keep their household budgets afloat.
With the national jobless rate at 11.% in June and expected to creep higher given the fresh surge in Covid infections over the last six weeks, a jobless benefit component should remain part of whatever measure Congress and the Trump Administration concoct this time to help people through the pandemic. But it should not repeat the mistake of serving as a disincentive to people returning to the workforce at the first opportunity as the current relief measure did.
This editorial, written by Michael Morris, first appeared in The Facts, a sister newspaper of The Paris News. The Paris News Editorial Board supports this view.
