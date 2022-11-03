Rain. Oh my goodness the rain. Here I am stuck at home sleeping in my recliner, but the rain made such a difference.
I came home Monday from the hospital and settled into the routine of taking IVs every eight hours, walking as much as possible and being uncomfortable and restless.
I did a lot of sleeping. And as the week progressed I became more negative .
Until the rains set it. And as we know, they did set it.
It’s been such a long time since a big, generalized front moved in and brought rain to one and all for miles and miles. And oh, how the parched and thirsty earth, the empty ponds that had turned to mud holes and the thirsty trees and long suffering plants soaked it up.
At first we had both doors open to hear the rain and wind and smell that fresh, beautiful odor of earth drinking the sky’s bounty.
That next night we still left a door cracked so both of us could hear the pour, roar or drizzle. By morning we were cold. But after summer’s drought even that was a treat.
With doors and windows shut that next night it was still a delight of lightning flashes, thunder booms or rolls and more rain.
After days in thick walled, inside noise filled places this was heavenly for me.
I might hurt, I might feel weak and ill but I could treasure every one of those crystalline drops as it fell from the heavens to the soil below.
I would drift off to sleep as comfortable as a baby. In an hour or two I might stir awake still soothed by that welcome rain. I could see it glisten in the lightning as a small river coursed its way to the pool in front of the house, slowly but persistently refilling a place that had dropped to an oversized puddle. Only the day before the great blue heron had been wading in it with the water only to his knees.
Then I would sleep a deep, dreamless sleep again!
The first thing that morning I did was look out to see what levels the pools had risen to. Those from another part of the world might not realize a pool is a pond in other places, even a tank out in west Texas.
They weren’t completely full but they were once more safe for our cattle to drink from. The deer, raccoons and other creatures would not have to wander so far for fresh water.
But everywhere disappointed trick or treaters were looking at a rainy weather report for Saturday when most Halloween events were to be held. As one youngster said “ oh why does it have to rain tonight?”.
It didn’t! In spite of the predictions it cleared off and everyone had their happy hayrides and parties.
All in all the rain was such a blessing. Now we can fuss about the mud, human nature what it is.
But for now I’m treasuring the joy and stress relief this storm front brought in.
Nanalee Nichols is a former newspaper owner and a resident of Deport.
