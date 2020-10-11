Honest, transparent, forthright and empathetic.
That’s how I assessed the three men who sat across from Paris News Publisher Relan Walker and me Tuesday when Turner Industry officials came for an interview about the future of the Turner fabrication plant in Paris.
Plant manager Chris Bailey remained hopeful that more work would come his plant’s way before he had to tell the roughly 350 employees called back after a June layoff that mostly likely they would no longer have a job at year’s end.
But that would not be the case because on Friday he sent out the required 60-day notice informing his workforce of an expected layoff.
For several weeks, I had been awaiting an interview with Bailey to share the good news that Turner continues to crank out work despite challenging times.
I was quite surprised when Turner Executive Vice President Warren Landry called a week and a half ago and said he would be in town last week, and he would give me a call. That’s not the way things usually transpire when dealing with top officials of companies the size of Turner Industries.
At the time of Landry’s phone call, I believe he was still hopeful additional work would come on the contract the plant has now, but that would not be the news he and David Franks, the Turner pipe fabrication division chief operating officer, would bring last week.
All three officials sensed I was excited about the possibility of work continuing even in the midst of a struggling economy brought about by several factors, the least of which is a global health crisis.
“We want all the good news possible,” Landry said up front. “But also we don’t want a false sense of hope because the reality is that this is a tough, tough economic time. We are working hand to mouth in terms of people making decisions.”
How much better this nation would be if only our politicians would be as forthcoming.
Humble and empathetic, Bailey talked about the concern he has for his employees, and the understanding most of them have about the situation Turner Industries finds itself.
“We told them we have one project, and this is all we can offer,” Bailey recalled saying in July when 320 or so workers were given the opportunity to come back to work.. “And our people came back and they said, ‘We understand, and we’re thankful; and we’ll keep praying that we’ll get some more work.’”
Bailey talked about the integrity of the company that brought him to the Paris plant four years ago.
“I will tell you what I have learned about Turner. They try to stay honest; they try to maintain integrity and the chairman constantly talks about an aura of life — It’s not a return on investment; it’s a return on integrity. He preaches and preaches that.
“Turner is a real phenomenal company that is run by great people that care about their employees, and they also care about the community,” Bailey said.
Those three men exhibited honesty, openness and integrity in laying their cards out on the table, and I believe Turner Industries will do everything in its power to keep the doors to our plant open.
Perhaps we all should join Turner employees in their prayers for more work.
