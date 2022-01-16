Paris has a new plan to increase its supply of homes, and it sounds like it could be a winner. The 5 in 5 Housing In-Fill Development Program is already off to a good start with a McKinney developer aiming to build 1,200- to 1,300-square-foot, three bedroom, two bathroom homes in the city. This should help to revitalize parts of Paris, and it will be seen by any interested industries as a plus because any incoming business needs to make sure its employees have somewhere to live.
Thumbs down to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempts to avoid handing over information related to his Jan. 6, 2021, appearance in Washington, D.C. Withholding the information is in violation of the state’s Public Information Act, a Texas district court ruled. He should comply with the law.
