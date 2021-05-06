Whew! I’ve been working for The Paris News for a little over three years now, and I still can’t believe the North Lamar ISD bond passed.
I’m very happy it did, but I honestly never thought it would.
Seven months before I got here, the voters in the district had just finished saying “nay” to a bond that would have fixed the issue, a $44.9 million measure that would have raised taxes 22 cents per $100 property valuation. And there was a failed bond before that. The passed bond is $51.5 million.
The voters have spoken here in 2021, and they’re tired of it. New buildings! Buses! Technology!
One of my first articles for this paper was covering a North Lamar school board meeting where they were discussing the state of Bailey and Higgins schools, and what could possibly be done about it. Problems stemmed from deep foundational issues that significantly altered the longevity of the structures and some of the safety, thanks to this expansive black clay we have all over Lamar County. Good for cotton, but bad for buildings.
The engineers making the presentation told the board the foundation issues would be almost as expensive as a new building to fix. They debated options back and forth, ranging from a basic cosmetic coverup with lots of paint and plaster, all the way to leveling the building to fix the foundation, eventually landing on mostly cosmetic fixes — a few were safety issues pointed out by city inspectors and a few were basic accessibility issues — because they knew the public support wasn’t there for much else and the budget wouldn’t allow it. Many teachers had just spent a good part of their year in portable buildings because of the safety issues.
It is time, and past, that the school district should have new schools. And new buses. And new computers. And. And. And. It’s a lot of ands, because that particular can has been kicked down the road for too long.
This week is National Teacher Appreciation Week, and I can think of no better gift than two new schools, new buses, a lot of new technology and other much-needed items. Congratulations, North Lamar. Voters gave a heck of a lot more than apples to their teachers. There’s only so much “make it work” an organization can do before it needs new material.
Speaking of, many nationwide companies are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week with freebies and discounts. On the Sonic app, or online, using the promo code TEACHERS will net a free large drink or slush with any purchase. A lot of the freebies happened on Tuesday only, which was Teacher Appreciation Day.
Congratulations and happy Teacher Appreciation Week to all teachers out there.
