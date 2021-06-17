A frequent message you’ll find on this page of The Paris News is encouragement to engage with your community, its leaders, and its movers and shakers. There’s good reason for that — you hold the power for change.
Far too often, far too many people are content to sit back and ignore what their local governments are doing until the tax bill rolls in or a decision is made that rubs the wrong way. Government is boring, after all, and like a big oceanliner, it doesn’t turn on a dime. But boo-hooing after an action has been taken is the same as showing up a day late and a dollar short.
Look no further than the groundbreaking of Lake Ralph Hall near Ladonia in Fannin County on Wednesday to see what community engagement, tenancity and playing the long game can do.
“Today’s celebration acknowledges 20 years of planning, permitting and design activities coupled with the hard work of district board members, staff and consultants — past and present — who made today’s groundbreaking possible,” said Larry N. Patterson, executive director of Upper Trinity Regional Water District.“Lake Ralph Hall will be able to provide up to 54 million gallons per day of water to meet the future water needs of communities in Denton, Collin and Fannin counties. The lake will not only provide a safe, secure and reliable water source to this region, but will provide Ladonia and Fannin County significant economic benefits and new recreational opportunities.”
The groundbreaking was a moment that brought tears to the eyes of many in attendance. Many in attendance were Hall family members, and members of former Ladonia mayor Leon Hurse, a long-time visionary of the project for whom the dam will be named.
Getting to the point of actual construction on a lake is no easy task — it took decades and the partnership of multiple local governments, community members and the Upper Trinity Regional Water District. While it will be a few years before the work is done, the sense of relief and joy was atmospheric Wednesday during the groundbreaking. That construction has finally begun is a testament to the power of community engagement.
If you want your community, your county or even your state to be a better place than it already is, now is the time to engage your elected officials and other community leaders about what you can do to make that happen. Don’t wait for someone else to do it — take the reins and make the change. The power lies in you.
Klark Byrd
