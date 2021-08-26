Remember at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, when it seemed everybody and their grandmother decided to try sourdough and how that led to an inevitable flour shortage?
Well, for those who want to try baking, which I personally find soothing, I have a few recommendations.
The King Arthur Baking blog, Flourish, is an excellent resource, whether you are a novice beginner or a seasoned expert. I use it pretty much at least once a week for different recipes: my favorite pizza crust recipe is on there, the Danish recipe that I make every now and again is on there, even these great keto pancakes that are made with almond flour and coconut flour.
It’s not just limited to wheat products. Also, I love it for the comments that are on each recipe. King Arthur Baking has a very active comment section, with people asking questions, replies from the test kitchen bakers, tips from people who have tried it in their kitchens and a lot more. Pretty much every recipe has some kind of variation either in the comments or in the tips at the bottom of the recipe, where you can make it sugar free, gluten free or other kinds of free.
Another great resource for baking is seriouseats.com. I especially always appreciate posts from Kenji Lopez-Alt, an editor at serious eats, because I really value the way he scientifically approaches each recipe. He evaluates technique, and what works and what doesn’t, and why, which is the most important part of baking. There are amazing cooks out there who cannot bake at all because they are used to improvising, like jazz.
The only way you can really improvise with baking is you have to understand what each ingredient brings to the table, not just flavor-wise, but structurally, because you have to understand how gluten works, what the difference between baking powder and baking soda will do to a baked good, the importance of cream of tartar and a lot of wonderful different, subtle science knowledge.
Stella Parks is considered an editor emeritus at serieseats.com, and her recipes always work. Always. She’s kind of a rock star in the baking world honestly; she’s won a James Beard award. She has an extremely deep understanding of her ingredients and what works and why. She hasn’t posted any new recipes in over a year, and I don’t quite know why, but her archive is still there at seriouseats.com and is well worth the look.
Also, for basic science understanding, you can’t do better than Alton Brown. Good eats, his show, really kicked off my learning how to cook and how to bake.
What’s so great about him is again, like all of my recommendations, he follows food science. He also does it in an extremely entertaining way, with puppet skits, and he’s basically Mr. Wizard in the kitchen, with a nice, sarcastic edge.
Anyway, I’m writing this column mostly because I’ve written a couple of serious ones here lately, and I wanted to balance that out with something that I at least find fun. So, get baking.
