I love the Christmas season. Like most people though, un-decorating isn’t as much fun as decorating. Besides, most of us decorate in stages. Taking stuff down is invariably an all at once thing.
But this year, I paid as much attention taking things down as I did putting it up.
I realize my tree is eclectic in nature. That’s fancy speak for “a little bit of this and that.” It’s trimmed with literally hundreds of ornaments from all over the world, from friends and family, handmade items and a few really odd things.
There is the little stuffed skunk my mom, who’s been gone since 1995, bought when our first Westie, Fergus, attacked a skunk. There is the “eye of God” made of yarn and sticks I bought from an elderly woman on the banks of the Nile. Not too many Christmas ornaments to be found in Egypt, but what memories it brings.
There is an ugly, orange and red glass ornament. In 1969, when we married, it was really hip. It was hanging close to a beautiful cut glass bell brought from Poland by our sweet friends Cindy and Lanny Burnett.
There are ornaments from the Grand Canyon, Glacier National Park and the ICE exhibit at Grapevine brought by the Goodson’s. There are ornaments made in my Sunday School Class by kids who have babies of their own now, and kids whom I had to help write their names on the ornaments this year.
Oh, how I love my three little kittens in a mitten our beloved neighbors, Helen and Richard Nance gave us.
Or the thin, white porcelain ornament that reads “Coors.” The story behind it? Richard worked for Coors Porcelain, and they made the space shuttle tiles. This was made from the same material.
Jackie Ballard brought us Texas State Capitol ornaments for years while he was a lobbyist in Austin; those too are treasures.
Over the years of travels, I collected ornaments from London, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. Delicate handmade straw stars came from the Netherlands and a carved horse and carriage from Switzerland take pride of place.
Then there are the ornaments from South Padre and Mexico that we bought while visiting our cousins, Medora and Bob.
Some of the most beautiful decorations are wonderful garage sale finds. Our good friends Cristina and Nancy Murphy discover amazing things, like a set of Bradford Exchange porcelain angels or a delicate blown glass unicorn. And, of course, they are generous in nature so I find them in little packages on the seat of my vehicle.
The Dardens have given us scrimshaw from the Smoky Mountains, a marvelous cloisonné creation and a snow couple.
I have my Louisiana Santa (an alligator in a Santa suit) and my Idaho ornament (a ceramic potato with a Santa hat, made by an artist in Twin Falls). There’s even a California Santa, in shorts and sunglasses, surfing away.
We brought a hand-painted specimen back from Alaska that required careful handling. A dog team pulls an Eskimo Santa along merrily.
There is a Santa in a yellow mac, rowing a little row boat. I bought it at Friday Harbor in Washington state. I remember I was on crutches after a whitewater rafting trip on the White Salmon river.
The list goes on. And then there are the real, true treasures. The tiny green ornament, inscribed with a coaching scene, belonged to my great-grandmother. The felt shaggy dog was made by my mother, and the three kings were created by my sweet Aunt Leota. There is a ceramic steamboat from church member Martha Kate Wood and several little clothespin items created by teenagers in Prairiland’s family living program.
A dozen treasures are from my mom’s best friend, Helen Moore. Every year she brought me another ornament to my delight.
There are ornaments I painted for us. A cabin in my beloved Great Smoky Mountains, a buck in a grove of trees, a black bear and a snowshoe hare I used three hair paint brushes to create.
I could continue, but I’ve strolled down memory lane long enough.
This year I took the time to dust or polish any fingerprints off the brass or gold plated items from Colorado, Corpus Christi, Nashville, Mt. Rushmore and many other places. Each ornament was put back into the box it came from. Each box is labeled and dated with the name of the giver or where it is from.
As I packed the third large snap tub, I thought, as I do every year, “who will care about these when I’m gone? Why do I go to this much trouble?”
It usually makes me melancholy. But this year, when I asked that annual question, my answer to myself was different. Because I remembered the wonder in the eyes of a 3-year-old whose only “mom,” her grandmother, died of Covid this year. I loved how it made her smile. I remembered how every niece and nephew and visitor have to have a “tree tour” to refresh their memories.
Does it matter what will happen to these things? Not really. They give my family and friends pleasure. They make me smile. When I am gone, the family will take those that mean the most to them and probably share others with friends.
If the rest go to a charity shop or rummage sale, I don’t care. There they can create new memories, perhaps inspire stories that speculate why this little otter is dated 2005, Springfield, Missouri, or that goofy fat cat has written on its backside “Joyce, in recognition of Gunter.”
No, I possess and decorate with these “things” because they are a tangible source of love and joy, thoughtfulness and kindness. So, here’s looking forward to putting up the tree next year.
