You can’t say there’s nothing to do in these parts after the week we’ve just had. Not only did the weather cooperate last Saturday for the wonderful Underwriter’s Ball, a fundraiser for the St. Joseph’s Community Foundation, but there’s also been the Red River Valley Fair since Wednesday and Saturday’s Burgers, Beverages and Music event, a fundraiser for the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial, the Davey Crockett Festival in Honey Grove and the 7th annual Hugo Pumpkin Festival in Hugo, Oklahoma. This has indeed been a busy week, a payoff for all the hard work by the many people and organizations behind these wonderful, family-friendly events.
A thumbs up too this week to William Kuebler, who earned his Eagle Scout rank with a project that restored the Sam Bell Maxey House’s garden. It took 980 manhours by Kuebler and his volunteer team to complete the project — definitely not a small task. The completion of an Eagle Scout project shows just how effective Kuebler’s Scout training has been.
Thumbs down today goes to whoever at the state level thought it was a good idea to hire a man with a controversial history of drawing up redistricting maps. In each of the last four redistricting cycles, either a federal court or the U.S. Department of Justice determined that Texas did not comply with federal protections for those voters. Is it smart then to hire the man whose work got Wisconsin’s maps thrown out?
